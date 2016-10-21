Sucedió en General Alvear.
Un hombre que terminara detenido luego de que en un control no pudiera acreditar tanto su identidad, como la documentación del vehículo en que circulaba, intentó suicidarse en uno de los calabozos de la Comisaría 14º de General Alvear adonde había sido trasladado.
La medida se realizó en el barrio San Carlos, donde el hombre con frondoso prontuario y varias entradas en la cárcel, al ser detenido en el control comenzó a discutir con los policías, e incluso rompió de un puñetazo uno de los vidrios laterales del móvil policial.
Trasladado a la dependencia policial, intentó suicidarse con la campera que llevaba al atarla a los barrotes de la puerta de rejas.
Trasladado al Hospital Enfermeros Argentinos, fue luego regresado a la celda.
45 COMENTARIOS
Great, bing took me stright here. thanks btw for post. Cheers!
Good Morning, bing lead me here, keep up nice work.
voilà un petit test pour voir. En effet je veux absolument que mes liens s’indexent bordel. Ca fait trop là sinon mes amis.
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to
get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to
make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Thank you for any other excellent post. Where else could anyone
get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after looking at a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it
and checking back often!
This paragraph is truly a good one it assists new net
visitors, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I got this website from my pal who told me concerning this site and at the moment this time I am visiting this
website and reading very informative content at this time.
Excellent items from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff prior to and you’re just
too excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the best way through which you assert it.
You make it enjoyable and you continue to care for to stay it sensible.
I can not wait to learn much more from you. That is really a tremendous
site.
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and
I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice
methods and we are looking to exchange strategies with other folks,
why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
If you desire to grow your knowledge just keep visiting this site and be updated with the most recent gossip posted here.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many
months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?
This post provides clear idea for the new people of
blogging, that actually how to do running a blog.
Fantastic post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Thanks!
you’re really a excellent webmaster. The site loading pace is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique
trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a excellent activity on this subject!
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to
make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
Appreciate it!
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast coming again to read additional news.
Having read this I thought it was very informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this article together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading
and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous
blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like
to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so!
Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, quite nice post.
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you
happen to be using? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I would like to
find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?
Hi, every time i used to check website posts here in the early hours
in the daylight, as i enjoy to learn more and more.
I relish, result in I found just what I was having a look for.
You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a
great day. Bye
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a regular basis, this
web site is genuinely pleasant and the visitors are
really sharing nice thoughts.
Excellent article. I will be going through many of these issues as well..
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information about this
topic for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve found out so far.
But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the supply?
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the
blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
If you are going for best contents like I do, simply pay
a quick visit this website everyday since it offers quality contents, thanks
It’s difficult to find educated people on this topic, but you
sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
At this time it appears like Movable Type is the top blogging platform available right
now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for information about this subject for a while and yours is the best I have came
upon till now. But, what in regards to the conclusion?
Are you positive concerning the source?
I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and engaging,
and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the
head. The issue is something too few people are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I came across this during my search for something concerning
this.
What’s up colleagues, nice article and good arguments commented
here, I am truly enjoying by these.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I am genuinely grateful to the owner of this
site who has shared this fantastic article at at this place.
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images
aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a
linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I am hoping to provide one thing again and help others
such as you helped me.
Stunning story there. What occurred after?
Good luck!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and
even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you
need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it
has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice
of colors!
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt,
you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is an issue that too
few folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that
I came across this in my hunt for something relating to this.
CAMBIEMOS ?! Consumo de drogas: Lejos de cambiar, cada vez empeora, sobre todo lo que tiene que ver con el paco. En la Ciudad de Buenos Aires y el Conurbano, el consumo de dicho narcótico aumentó un 75%..Así lo asegura un relevamiento realizado por la Asociación Antidrogas de Argentina. “Está creciendo la cantidad de laboratorios de producción de cocaína y en esas zonas se comercializa la pasta base”, explicó el titular de la entidad, Claudio Izaguirre…”El paco en la calle de un barrio es la señal inequívoca de que cerca hay un laboratorio donde se produce cocaína”, agregó.