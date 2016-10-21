Se peleó con dos policías y luego intentó suicidarse Compartir en Whatsapp

Sucedió en General Alvear.

Un hombre que terminara detenido luego de que en un control no pudiera acreditar tanto su identidad, como la documentación del vehículo en que circulaba, intentó suicidarse en uno de los calabozos de la Comisaría 14º de General Alvear adonde había sido trasladado.

Comisaria 14°.

La medida se realizó en el barrio San Carlos, donde el hombre con frondoso prontuario y varias entradas en la cárcel, al ser detenido en el control comenzó a discutir con los policías, e incluso rompió de un puñetazo uno de los vidrios laterales del móvil policial.

Trasladado a la dependencia policial, intentó suicidarse con la campera que llevaba al atarla a los barrotes de la puerta de rejas.

Trasladado al Hospital Enfermeros Argentinos, fue luego regresado a la celda.

