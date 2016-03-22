El Intendente de Luján, participará este miércoles 23 de marzo en el Evento principal de la Cámara de Comercio de los Estados Unidos en Argentina en donde estará presente el Presidente norteamericano Barack Obama
La AmCham Summit 2016 se realizará en el Salón Auditorio Principal de la Rural de Capital Federal este miércoles a partir de las 8h. Durante la jornada, que durará hasta las 18h, disertarán funcionarios del Gobierno argentino, del Gobierno norteamericano, empresas y líderes entrepreneurs. Durante el transcurso de dicha conferencia estará presente el Presidente Barack Obama acompañado del Presidente argentino Mauricio Macri.
En esta oportunidad, el Jefe Comunal participará de este evento como invitado y además tendrá acceso a la sala de reuniones para poder encontrarse con diferentes funcionarios y empresarios de ambos países para que de esta manera pueda promocionar al departamento de Luján de Cuyo y gestionar futuras inversiones y oportunidades de desarrollo económico y comercial para la comuna.
42 Comments
I just want to mention I’m very new to blogs and really liked your web blog. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You really come with really good posts. With thanks for revealing your web page.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now
each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same
comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Highly descriptive blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies after that he must be pay a visit this
web page and be up to date everyday.
Useful information. Fortunate me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I’m surprised why
this accident didn’t took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
Wow, marvelous blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for?
you make running a blog glance easy. The entire glance of your website is great,
as neatly as the content!
Excellent blog here! Additionally your website loads up fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
You’re so awesome! I don’t believe I have read a single thing like this before.
So wonderful to discover somebody with original thoughts on this issue.
Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
Hi there to all, how is the whole thing, I think every
one is getting more from this web page, and your views are good in support of new users.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of
the site is really good.
Everything said was very reasonable. However, what about this?
what if you typed a catchier title? I ain’t saying your
information is not good, however what if you added something that
grabbed a person’s attention? I mean Omar De Marchi se hará presente en la visita de Obama –
MinutoYA is a little vanilla. You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they create news titles to grab people to click.
You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to grab readers excited about
what you’ve written. Just my opinion, it might make your website a little bit more interesting.
Wonderful post! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our site.
Keep up the great writing.
I am in fact pleased to glance at this blog posts which includes plenty of useful facts, thanks for providing these
statistics.
I am actually happy to read this website posts which carries plenty of
valuable data, thanks for providing these data.
Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to create a
good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot
and don’t seem to get anything done.
Hello, just wanted to say, I liked this article. It
was inspiring. Keep on posting!
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something
that helped me. Many thanks!
Wow! Finally I got a weblog from where I know how
to genuinely take useful facts regarding my study and knowledge.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look
of your website is great, let alone the content!
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my site
so i got here to return the favor?.I am trying to
to find things to improve my web site!I assume its good
enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole
my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad
is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but
I had to share it with someone!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give
something back and help others like you aided me.
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first
comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and
say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog
writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this put up and if I may I wish to counsel you few fascinating issues or tips.
Maybe you could write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I want to learn more things approximately it!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hi, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Great goods from you, man. I have take into account your stuff previous to and
you are just too fantastic. I actually like what you have got right here, really
like what you are stating and the way during which you assert it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can not wait to read much more from you.
This is actually a wonderful website.
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This
type of clever work and exposure! Keep up the great works guys I’ve added
you guys to blogroll.
Everyone loves it whenever people get together and share thoughts.
Great blog, stick with it!
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net
the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get
irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined
out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
Hello superb website! Does running a blog like this require a massive amount work?
I’ve absolutely no understanding of coding however I was hoping to start my
own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject but I just had to ask. Appreciate it!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it
up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back
later. Cheers
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have found out
so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook
group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would
really appreciate your content. Please let me know.
Many thanks
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
from now on whenever a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment.
Is there a way you can remove me from that service?
Kudos!
I used to be recommended this website via my cousin. I am not
certain whether or not this submit is written by way of him as no one
else realize such distinct approximately my difficulty.
You’re incredible! Thanks!
Hi there I am so happy I found your blog page, I
really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for
a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I
have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the
fantastic jo.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for
the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Amazing! Its truly amazing piece of writing, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this post.