El Intendente de Luján, participará este miércoles 23 de marzo en el Evento principal de la Cámara de Comercio de los Estados Unidos en Argentina en donde estará presente el Presidente norteamericano Barack Obama

Omar De MarchiLa AmCham Summit 2016 se realizará en el Salón Auditorio Principal de la Rural de Capital Federal este miércoles a partir de las 8h. Durante la jornada, que durará hasta las 18h, disertarán funcionarios del Gobierno argentino, del Gobierno norteamericano, empresas y líderes entrepreneurs. Durante el transcurso de dicha conferencia estará presente el Presidente Barack Obama acompañado del Presidente argentino Mauricio Macri.

En esta oportunidad, el Jefe Comunal participará de este evento como invitado y además tendrá acceso a la sala de reuniones para poder encontrarse con diferentes funcionarios y empresarios de ambos países para que de esta manera pueda promocionar al departamento de Luján de Cuyo y gestionar futuras inversiones y oportunidades de desarrollo económico y comercial para la comuna.

