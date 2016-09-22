La policía de Los Ángeles investiga si el actor maltrataba a sus seis nenes. Esto, según la prensa estadounidense, sería lo que provocó la ruptura con Angelina Jolie.
Esta semana estalló la noticia de la separación entre Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt. Si bien el actor aseguró que estaba “muy triste” por lo sucedido, la situación llevó a pensar en qué motivos se basó la actriz para presentar los papeles de divorcio tras 12 años en pareja.
Luego de que se involucrara a terceras en discordia, el portal TMZ informó que Brad está siendo investigado por la policía de Los Ángeles por pegar y abusar psicológica y verbalmente de sus hijos.
Los actores son padres de seis niños, tres adoptados -Maddox (Camboya), Pax (Vietnam) y Zahara (Etiopía)- y tres biológicos -Shiloh y los gemelos Knox y Vivienne-.
Según la denuncia, Pitt, Jolie y sus seis hijos viajaban en un avión privado el miércoles pasado cuando el actor se emborrachó y, a los gritos, agredió a los chicos.
El avión llegó al aeropuerto de Los Ángeles, donde las agresiones continuaron. Un testigo, según el medio citado, habría hecho la denuncia de manera anónima. La ex pareja ya fue interrogada por la policía y en los próximos días los nenes darían su testimonio.
Este incidente sería el motivo que provocó la ruptura de la pareja y si la denuncia se corrobora, sería clave en el desarrollo del divorcio: según Forbes, la pareja facturó 555 millones de dólares desde el comienzo de la relación, sumado a que la actriz pidió la custodia física de los pequeños autorizando solo visitas controladas al actor.
45 COMENTARIOS
