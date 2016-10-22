Las unidades atenderán tanto en barrios de Ciudad, como en Distritos.
Desde el 24 de octubre, tres móviles pertenecientes al Programa Unidades Sanitarias Móviles del Ministerio de Salud de la Nación estarán en San Rafael con el objetivo de contribuir al fortalecimiento del primer nivel de atención provincial y municipal de salud. Son tres camiones equipados que brindarán prestaciones médicas como gineco-obstétricas, pediátricas, clínicas y oftalmológicas que incluye entrega de anteojos en forma gratuita.
“Tenemos un compromiso con la salud y trabajamos a partir de un modelo de gestión basado en una decisión política muy fuerte de estar cerca de la gente. Nuestro objetivo es ayudar y trabajar en forma complementaria y mancomunada con las autoridades provinciales, municipales y la comunidad”, señalaron los Concejales Serrano y Ruiz.
Esta política sanitaria que se implementa en todo el territorio nacional, consiste en acercar los servicios de salud y brindar atención integral a las poblaciones alejadas de los grandes centros urbanos, en este caso de Mendoza, siendo una acción conjunta entre las carteras de salud de la Nación y de la provincia. Las unidades se ubicarán en Ciudad, Rama Caída, Las Malvinas, Salto de Las Rosas, Real del Padre y Punta del Agua.
Cronograma de atención – 09 a 17 hs
24 de octubre – CIUDAD – Plaza Francia
25 de octubre – RAMA CAIDA – Plaza
26 de octubre – LAS MALVINAS – Centro de Salud
27 de octubre – SALTO DE LAS ROSAS – Plaza
28 de octubre – REAL DEL PADRE – Frente a Plaza o Boulevard
4 de noviembre – PUNTA DEL AGUA
En todos los casos, la atención será por orden de llegada.
Las unidades regresarán a nuestro departamento el 29 de noviembre para atender en otros distritos.
103 COMENTARIOS
Awesome blog post.Really thank you! Great.
Don’t be fooled by certain gimmicks designed to make you think certain foods that contain wheat and grains are healthy. Just because a food is brown, does not necessarily mean it is whole grain. Many times companies will label products as whole grain when they aren’t. Reading food labels can really help you out in this department.
Very informative article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I really liked your blog article.Thanks Again.
I think this is a real great article.Thanks Again.
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Major thankies for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Major thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I think this is a real great blog.Really thank you! Great.
I really like and appreciate your blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
I really enjoy the article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I really like and appreciate your blog post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Major thankies for the blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Awesome blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Great blog. Much obliged.
I am so grateful for your article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Im obliged for the blog article. Keep writing.
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
https://www.facerooting.net
solex
solex
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
passwordrevelator.net
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this blog post. Much obliged.
Efektywnosc viagra podawanego na krzyz nas sukursy w aspekcie leczenia kwestyj erekcyjnych stanowi w dniu dzisiejszym jedna sposrod posiadajacych bog strzalka radosc nielokalnych nabywcow. Nalezyta diagnoza fundnieta przy uzyciu niekrajowych fachmanow w darmowych naradach medycznych istnieje w poziomie w obszerny modus przegrupowac Twoje lekow na potencje obecnosc zmyslowe. Nie liczac tradycyjnymi rozwiazaniami w tym aspekcie wreczamy takze nienagannie przygotowana pomoc mailowa w celu niewlasnych pacjentow.
W podporze o viagry wyprobowane umiejetnosci dodatkowo wyjatkowo obszerne eksperyment niepolskich koneserzy egzystujemy w poziomie w nieslychanie dynamiczny badania podsycac rehabilitacja zaklocen erekcyjnych tuz przy wiekszosci wspolczesnych jegomosci. Uzywajac wyprobowane rowniez w calosci wyprobowane za posrednictwem nas procedury od momentu lat odnosimy pokazne fortuny w domenie kuracja cierpkosci seksualnej. Oferowane na krzyz nas lekow na potencje darmowe narady lecznicze stercza na mozliwie najwyzszym pulapie.
Major thankies for the blog article. Cool.
A round of applause for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Very informative blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Really thank you! Want more.
My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here
at net, however I know I am getting knowledge daily by reading such pleasant posts.
When I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time
a comment is added I recieve four emails with the same comment.
Is there a means you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to our blogroll.
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness to your put up is just spectacular and that i could assume you’re an expert
on this subject. Well with your permission let me to
seize your feed to keep up to date with coming near near post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me
when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time
a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment.
There has to be a way you can remove me from
that service? Thanks a lot!
Just desire to say your article is as amazing.
The clarity in your put up is simply spectacular and i can assume you are an expert in this subject.
Fine together with your permission let me to take hold of
your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post.
Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable
work.
I read this article completely concerning the resemblance of most up-to-date
and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really
pleasant article on building up new website.
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this article as well as
from our discussion made at this place.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve
done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who has been doing a little homework on this.
And he in fact ordered me breakfast simply because
I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending time
to discuss this subject here on your internet site.
I just like the helpful information you provide to your
articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and test
again right here frequently. I am rather certain I will be
told many new stuff proper here! Good luck for the following!
This website really has all of the info
I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers but
this article is actually a good post, keep it up.
Hello to every one, since I am genuinely keen of reading this webpage’s
post to be updated on a regular basis. It includes pleasant data.
I always spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s posts all the time
along with a cup of coffee.
Very nice write-up. I definitely appreciate this site.
Stick with it!
I am genuinely pleased to glance at this web site posts which consists of
lots of helpful data, thanks for providing such data.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you
access consistently quickly.
Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and
create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article. I like to write
a little comment to support you.
This piece of writing gives clear idea designed for the new users of blogging,
that truly how to do blogging and site-building.
Thanks for finally talking about >Unidades Sanitarias Móviles de la Nación atenderán en San Rafael – MinutoYA <Loved it!
Its not my first time to go to see this site, i am browsing
this website dailly and obtain fastidious information from here all the time.
I visited multiple web sites except the audio quality for audio songs present at this
web site is truly marvelous.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted
of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure
things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any
ideas or suggestions? Thank you
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it
was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly
enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but
I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions
for novice blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re now not really a lot
more smartly-preferred than you may be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly with regards to this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it
from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not interested until it is something to accomplish
with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. Always deal with it up!
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out
your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the
information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic site!
Hi mates, how is all, and what you wish for to say on the
topic of this article, in my view its truly awesome in favor of me.
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological
world everything is existing on web?
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all
significant infos. I’d like to see more posts like this .
Hello mates, fastidious piece of writing and pleasant
arguments commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to
say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I was suggested this website by way of my cousin. I’m
not positive whether this put up is written by way of him as nobody
else recognize such exact approximately my difficulty.
You are incredible! Thank you!
This is really fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to in search of more of your great post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
These are actually enormous ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some pleasant things here. Any way keep up
wrinting.
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your web site unintentionally, and I’m shocked why this twist of fate did not happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Thank you, I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for ages and yours
is the best I’ve came upon till now. But, what in regards to
the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the supply?
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I
am not sure whether or not this publish is written by way of him as no one else know such
distinct about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I’ve read
stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for your
information. Your article has truly peaked my interest.
I’m going to bookmark your website and keep
checking for new details about once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of
your site is great, let alone the content!
Hi, its fastidious piece of writing on the topic of media print,
we all know media is a great source of information.
I visited various web pages however the audio quality for audio songs
existing at this web site is truly excellent.
Hey there! I just wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for your great information you’ve got here on this post.
I’ll be returning to your web site for more soon.
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful.
Thank you for sharing!
You need to take part in a contest for one of the highest quality websites on the internet.
I am going to highly recommend this site!
Thank you, I have recently been looking for information approximately
this subject for a while and yours is the best I’ve came
upon so far. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the
source?
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you
writing this article and the rest of the site is
also really good.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to present one thing back and aid others like you aided
me.
You could certainly see your skills within the work you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as
you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed
soon. Thanks
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!