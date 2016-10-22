Unidades Sanitarias Móviles de la Nación atenderán en San Rafael Compartir en Whatsapp

Las unidades atenderán tanto en barrios de Ciudad, como en Distritos.

Desde el 24 de octubre, tres móviles pertenecientes al Programa Unidades Sanitarias Móviles del Ministerio de Salud de la Nación estarán en San Rafael con el objetivo de contribuir al fortalecimiento del primer nivel de atención provincial y municipal de salud. Son tres camiones equipados que brindarán prestaciones médicas como gineco-obstétricas, pediátricas, clínicas y oftalmológicas que incluye entrega de anteojos en forma gratuita.

“Tenemos un compromiso con la salud y trabajamos a partir de un modelo de gestión basado en una decisión política muy fuerte de estar cerca de la gente. Nuestro objetivo es ayudar y trabajar en forma complementaria y mancomunada con las autoridades provinciales, municipales y la comunidad”, señalaron los Concejales Serrano y Ruiz.

Esta política sanitaria que se implementa en todo el territorio nacional, consiste en acercar los servicios de salud y brindar atención integral a las poblaciones alejadas de los grandes centros urbanos, en este caso de Mendoza, siendo una acción conjunta entre las carteras de salud de la Nación y de la provincia. Las unidades se ubicarán en Ciudad, Rama Caída, Las Malvinas, Salto de Las Rosas, Real del Padre y Punta del Agua.

Cronograma de atención – 09 a 17 hs

24 de octubre – CIUDAD – Plaza Francia

25 de octubre – RAMA CAIDA – Plaza

26 de octubre – LAS MALVINAS – Centro de Salud

27 de octubre – SALTO DE LAS ROSAS – Plaza

28 de octubre – REAL DEL PADRE – Frente a Plaza o Boulevard

4 de noviembre – PUNTA DEL AGUA

En todos los casos, la atención será por orden de llegada.

Las unidades regresarán a nuestro departamento el 29 de noviembre para atender en otros distritos.

