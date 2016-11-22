Se desarrollará este fin de semana, con una amplia gama de actividades y propuestas.
El próximo fin de semana, San Rafael será sede de un festival innovador pensado para todos los gustos y las edades. Se trata del “Sun And Moon Festival”, una propuesta donde durante dos dias y una noche, se podrá disfrutar e interactuar con más de 20 artistas en escena, junto con los más populares DJs del país, que compartirán escenarios con DJs locales sobre un escenario con el mejor sonido e iluminacion de última generacion.
“El festival nació con la idea de ofrecer algo que nunca se ha visto en San Rafael, donde combinamos música electrónica, con artistas de otros géneros, además de dos espacios In/Out Doors con diferentes propuestas”, señaló al respecto facundo Candel, uno de los organizadores del evento.
“Junto con esto habrá deportes como Slackline, stand de artesanos, patios de comidas, barras de bebidasy espectáculos circenses. Y también habrá concientización sobre salud, por ejemplo sobre transmisión de enfermedades sexuales, etc”, agregó Candel.
Por su parte, Maximiliano Tomé, otro de los organizadores, agregó: “El festival tendrá lugar en el Predio de Nina ubicado sobre Ruta 165 en Salto de Las Rosas, y las entradas anticipadas tendrán un costo de $250. Se pueden conseguir en Amancay o bien solicitarlas al teléfono 2604-304430”.
Es importante destacar, que también habrá puestos de hidratacion, servicio medicos y de ambulancia y también servicio de seguridad tanto para el predio, como las playas de estacionamiento.
Además, la propuesta incluye un sector de acampe, por lo que se puede optar por llevar la carpa y disfrutarl al maximo durante los dos días.
