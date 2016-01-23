Declaran alerta por actividad en el volcán Planchón-Peteroa Compartir en Whatsapp

La medida se adoptó a causa del incremento sísmico acumulado en los últimos meses.

Volcán Planchón-Peteroa.
Volcán Planchón-Peteroa.

El Servicio Nacional de Geología y Minería (Sernageomin) declaró Alerta Amarilla para el complejo volcánico Planchón-Peteroa, ubicado en la región del Maule.

La medida fue adoptada por una escalada en el sistema de alertas técnicas volcánicas, debido al incremento acumulado de la sismicidad en enero de 2016, con lo cual el mencionado volcán superó su umbral de actividad de línea de base habitual.

Según explicó el Sernageomin, esto implica tránsito de fluidos al interior de los conductos volcánicos, aunque no se han registrado o recibido reportes de anomalías a nivel superficial.

“Aunque los eventos registrados presentan bajos niveles de energía, el aumento en su ocurrencia, sugieren variaciones en el nivel base de la actividad del volcán. Nuestros expertos estiman que existe la posibilidad de la ocurrencia de pequeñas emisiones de cenizas, por lo que se ha resuelto que la alerta técnica volcánica se cambia a nivel Amarillo”, señaló el director nacional del Sernageomin, Rodrigo Álvarez Seguel.

El complejo Planchón-Peteroa es monitoreado a través de seis estaciones sismológicas, un sensor de infrasonido, dos inclinómetros y tres cámaras IP.

Además, está ubicado en el número 15 del Ránking de Peligrosidad de los Volcanes Activos de Chile y está conformado por el volcán Planchón (más nuevo, situado al norte) y el volcán Peteroa, ya extinto, ubicado al sur. Entre ambas cumbres hay cinco kilómetros de distancia donde se registran varios cráteres adicionales.

El complejo contiene en su interior un sistema hidrotermal, compuesto principalmente por agua, gases y especies químicas disueltas, calentado por la fuente de calor subyacente, por lo que hay emisión de vapor de agua y cenizas volcánicas.

En los últimos años, el volcán Planchón ha tenido una serie de reactivaciones freáticas (asociadas a gases y agua), sin que se haya podido apreciar la emisión de nuevo magma, luego de la erupción de 2011, mientras que el volcán Planchón presenta en su cima una actividad fumarólica de vigor alternante, abundante en vapor de agua y con ocasional emisión de ceniza fina de erupciones anteriores.

Fuente: 24horas.cl

120

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

60 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *