El gobernador Alberto Rodriguez Saa anunció hoy un aumento del 40 % escalonado para toda la administración pública provincial incluidos los docentes. A los directores les aumentará un 25 % mas como incentivo.
El mandatario realizó el anuncio durante una conferencia de prensa con todo su gabinete. Es en medio de la tensión generada por la discusión paritaria docente, luego de que la Nación hiciera una oferta que fue criticada por los gobernadores, que dicen que no pueden enfrentar un ajuste que llega a 40% en el salario básico,
El aumento se pagara 25 % en marzo, 10 % en julio y 5 % en octubre. También alcanzará el aumento a los trabajadores del plan de inclusión Social, un sector sensible para el gobernador y que el creo en el 2003 frente a la crisis del desempleo nacional. De 1900 pesos pasarán a cobrar 2500 desde marzo.
El anuncio ademàs llega sin que se hayan realizado paritarias con ningún sector gremial de la administración pública.
SAN LUIS, UNA DE LAS MEJORES PROVINCIAS!!!!
QUIERO VIVIR EN SAN LUIS!!!!!!!!!!!1
QUIERO VIVIR EN SAN LUIS!!!!
San luis siempre fue bien administrada !!!!
bien Alberto
Que se capaciten antes de pedir tantos aumentos porque el tipo de educacion q ellos brindan es un asco
siempre fueron defensors de la educación y buenos administradores, por eso luchan contra ellos.
Otra vez es gobernador erl Alberto? no largan mas estos.
Y es otro país! jaja.
felicitaciones gobernador .excelente administrador de su provincia …..SAN luis es maravillosa …..docentes felices
NO TENES IDEA LO FELICES QUE SON.. POR DIOSSSSSS. INFORMENSEEEEEE.
Bibiana querida …no se ..me imagino con ese aumento .qué estarían felices …..que me podes decir de nuestro Chaco ….mi vida …!!! Dios quisiera nosotros tuviéramos eso ..
pero disculpas , no se lo que pasan ustedes ….un abrazooooo
che haber en misiones cuando hacen algo asi…!!!! y dejan de mirar para otro lado nuestros politicoa…!!!!!!
bien dicen q es otro pais
muy bien!!!!
En esta provincia no hay deudas ..y si robaron…será discreto!!!
Realmente un ejemplo de Gobernador señor Saa .
bUENO, pero San Luis, es una Provincia muy ordenada y muy bien administrada. Tengo conocidos, que eran mis vecinos y hace años se fueron a radicar alla, felices y contentos…….
Sí pero la salud??? Deja mucho que desear ay que vivir en San Luis para después opinar a simple vista todo es hermoso pero Ojo al piojo no todo es oro. No se engañen ni se dejen engañar, los peajes son los más caros del País.
El gobierno da no la nacion en mi provincia habran administrado bien q va ser en san luis siempre empiezan las clases
se puede.
…Muy de acuerdo que los trabajadores de la educación y la salud deben ganar muy bien…todos los trabajadores…, pero no se trata de plata únicamente ,nuestra educación es un desastre.., ni hablar de los establecimientos educativos,estamos hablando del futuro de nuestros hijos , la salud Pública da lástima.., el País esta en la lona…, nos mata el dólar, la suba de los precios, tarifas 500% electricidad, aumento, gas …, aumento deuda externa , aumento deuda interna….y más inflación , 40% aumentos salarial para todo el mundo…en que País pasan estan cosas.., históricamente en nuestro hermosa Argentina … y quienes nos llevaron a esta situación nuestros políticos que supimos elegir..hace más de 60 años.., y quien paga siempre la fiesta nosotros el Pueblo…, alguna vez tenemos que cambiar y si no seguiremos pagando la fiesta les guste o les guste…..!!!
nunca tuvieron gobiernos k por eso estan bien
YO HACE TIEMPO QUE DIGO QUE LA PCIA. DE SAN LUIS NO ESTA EN ARGENTINA, EN TODO ESTA AL NIVEL DEL PRIMER MUNDO
Es cierto que son todos contratados hasta ña policia ???
SAN LUIS NUNCA FUE GOBERNADO POR EL KICHNERISMO POR ESE MOTIVO ESTA COMO ESTA……
Hay que la base que tienen ,no todo es color de rosas ,ya que informan ,averigüen ,no estaría mal saber .
Contanos que pasa y así nos informamos, porque veo que la docencia gana bien
Debe haber administrado muy bien la provincia y no como los demás gobernadores e incluso la ex presidente, por eso las arcas están vacías y pretenden aumentos. El que gobernó bien y sin choreo ahora puede dar esos aumentos sin la máquinita de fabricar billetes que ahora ya no está en marcha.
SAN LUIS TIENE DUEÑO Y SE LLAMA SAA , HASTA EL ULTIMO METRO DE SU TERRITORIO ES DE LOS SAA , POR ESO TIENEN PLATA … NO SEAS CIEGA SI NO SABES…INFORMATE …
Vive y deja vivir!!! esa es la clave!!! La sra. Kristina, si seguía gobernando se adueñaba del país, y le tiraba sus migajas al pueblo.
Fabián: Te quitó alguna casa o algo?, denúncialo, no me ataques a mí , yo saco mis conclusiones por lo que veo en todo el país y especialmente en mi provincia JUJUY, donde se robaron todo y dejaron en la pobreza a la mayoría, así que de ciega e informada tengo mucho porque lo vivo. Ah! y no hace falta ser atrevido
soy mendocino, y la verdad que los envidio por los politicos que tienen…suerte puntanos
Los Rodriguez Saa tienen que recordar cuando le quitaron el Estatuto de los Docentes y muchos derechos mas como parte del sueldo en negro.
Bien por eso. San Luis tiene autonomía!!
El cuarenta sobre cuánto?
Cual es el básico????
No es lo mismo gobernar San Luis que gobernar Mendoza. Así como tampoco es lo mismo gobernar Mendoza que gobernar Buenos Aires p.ej.
es una forma de hacer resistencia
EN CORDOBA A LOS JUBILADOS EL GOBIERNO NOS ROBÓ CON LA NUEVA LEY. PROMETIO 1400 DE BONO Y DIO 1200. COBRO MI JUBILACION Y PENSION Y UNIFICA TOTALES PARA NO PAGAR, MI HIJA QUE COBRA EL 50% DE LA PENSIÓN LE DIERON SOLO LA MITAD. eN cÓRDOBA SIEMPRE NOS ROBAN A LOS JUBILADOS. ANTES DE LA LEY MI AUMENTO ERA DE MAS DEL 10%, COBRE UN 2%.
en términos medios ganan bien los docentes acá en San Luis los que conozco tienen una linda casa y un muy buen auto y ni hablar de los directores de zonas rurales
Capo. Si s sierto
Tengo amigos que trabajan en San Luis como docentes y no es tan color de rosa a la hora de cobrar sus sueldos.