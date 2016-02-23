En San Luis dan 40% de aumento a docentes y estatales Compartir en Whatsapp

El gobernador Alberto Rodriguez Saa anunció hoy un aumento del 40 % escalonado para toda la administración pública provincial incluidos los docentes. A los directores les aumentará un 25 % mas como incentivo.

alberto rodriguez saaEl mandatario realizó el anuncio durante una conferencia de prensa con todo su gabinete. Es en medio de la tensión generada por la discusión paritaria docente, luego de que la Nación hiciera una oferta que fue criticada por los gobernadores, que dicen que no pueden enfrentar un ajuste que llega a 40% en el salario básico,

El aumento se pagara 25 % en marzo, 10 % en julio y 5 % en octubre. También alcanzará el aumento a los trabajadores del plan de inclusión Social, un sector sensible para el gobernador y que el creo en el 2003 frente a la crisis del desempleo nacional. De 1900 pesos pasarán a cobrar 2500 desde marzo.

El anuncio ademàs llega sin que se hayan realizado paritarias con ningún sector gremial de la administración pública.

