Desde el viernes, Potrerillos será escenario de la 3ª edición del Campeonato de Oeste, la segunda fecha del circuito nacional de la clase J-24, denominada Triple Corona, y el Campeonato Argentino de esta categoría.

Mendoza estará representada.

El Campeonato del Oeste de Yachting y la segunda fecha del circuito nacional denominado Triple Corona se realizarán a partir del viernes 24 de febrero en Potrerillos, organizado por la Asociación Mendocino de Windsurf (AMW) y la Clase Internacional J-24 Argentina.

Participarán embarcaciones provenientes de Salta, Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Mendoza y Uruguay. El grueso de los participantes ya realizó sus primeras prácticas en las aguas de Potrerillos. Los restantes participantes arribarán en las últimas horas de hoy.

Paralelamente, en el mismo escenario se realizará el Campeonato Argentino de la categoría, siendo uno de sus principales candidatos Matías Pereira, ganador de la medalla de oro en los Juegos Panamericano de Toronto 2015.

Mendoza será representada por Beluga (timoneado por Sebastián Halpern y tripulado por Javier De Carolis, Federico Reser y Franco Monetti), barco que recientemente compitió en el Sudamericano. También, por Bon Aqua (Roberto Monetti, Hernán Monetti, Gastón Jaren y Mauricio Malnis) y por Matrero (Gabriel Miralles, los mellizos Mauro y Guido Giambastiani y Yael Malem).

El gran incentivo que moviliza al grupo de casi 30 personas involucradas en la organización de las regatas radica en que año tras año Mendoza fue creciendo en el nivel y la jerarquía de sus participantes. Ellos aseguran que la tercera edición del Campeonato del Oeste será el certamen más convocante de los últimos 15 años.

