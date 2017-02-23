En tanto las mínimas se ubicarán en los 25 grados.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) informó que las altas temperaturas continuarán en la provincia hasta el sábado, con mínimas que rondarán en los 25 grados y máximas que rozarán los 40 grados.
El organismo, señala que el tiempo estará “caluroso con nubosidad variable y vientos del noreste. Tiempo inestable”.
32 Comments
