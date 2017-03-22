Las fuerzas de seguridad española detuvieron hoy a tres personas presuntamente vinculadas con la organización separatista. Desde el gobierno se informó que estaban “en condiciones de actuar inmediatamente”.
Formaban un “comando armado” que “no había iniciado su actividad” pero que estaba “en condiciones de actuar inmediatamente”, aseguró el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Antonio Camacho, según la agencia de noticias DPA.
La operación policial tuvo lugar durante la madrugada en la provincia vasca de Guipúzcoa y fue ordenada por el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Baltasar Garzón. Los detenidos son dos hombres y una mujer. Esta última formó parte de una de las listas electorales de Acción Nacionalista Vasca (ANV), formación ilegalizada por la Justicia española al considerarla instrumentalizada por ETA.
Los arrestos fueron acompañados por cuatro registros en los que las fuerzas de seguridad se incautaron de 75 kilos de material explosivo, así como documentación y material informático, entre otros efectos.
Los detenidos no están relacionados con la bomba lapa que el viernes mató al inspector de policía Eduardo Puelles cuando se disponía a salir en su vehículo hacia el trabajo. La finalidad de la operación era “preventiva”, dijo Camacho. “Se ha evitado sufrimiento y dolor”.
“Todos aquellos que forman parte de la banda terrorista o que pueden en algún momento pensar en integrarse en ETA deben tener muy claro que su único final es la cárcel”, advirtió el secretario de Estado.
ETA ha matado a más de 800 personas desde 1968 en su pretensión de lograr la independencia del País Vasco.
