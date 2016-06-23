Bailando: María del Mar fue la primera eliminada Compartir en Whatsapp

La ex esposa de Matías Alé había ido al duelo telefónico con Pamela Sosa, que pasó a la siguiente ronda.

bailando-maria del marMaría del Mar Cuello Molar es la primera expulsada del Bailando, tras haber perdido en un reñido duelo telefónico contra Pamela Sosa. La joven cordobesa salió del certamen conducido por Marcelo Tinelli con el 48,34 por ciento de los votos.

“No pasa nada, la verdad es que después de estos últimos meses y lo que me tocó vivir, haber llegado acá me pone orgullosa, lástima por mi sueño de Córdoba”, dijo la “Cucky de la sierra”, como Moria Casán la apodó.

Por su parte, Pamela Sosa continúa en el concurso y quedó entre las 23 mejores parejas y ahora deberá bailar “cumbia pop”.

María del Mar se había hecho famosa por su breve noviazgo y posterior casamiento con Matías Alé. A menos de un mes de haber firmado la libreta roja, en noviembre del año pasado, el actor se enfermó y sufrió un brote psicótico.

Durante el verano, la pareja sorprendió al anunciar su divorcio, aunque ya estaban separados desde antes, él vivía en Buenos Aires y ella en Villa Carlos Paz.

