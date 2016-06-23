La ex esposa de Matías Alé había ido al duelo telefónico con Pamela Sosa, que pasó a la siguiente ronda.
María del Mar Cuello Molar es la primera expulsada del Bailando, tras haber perdido en un reñido duelo telefónico contra Pamela Sosa. La joven cordobesa salió del certamen conducido por Marcelo Tinelli con el 48,34 por ciento de los votos.
“No pasa nada, la verdad es que después de estos últimos meses y lo que me tocó vivir, haber llegado acá me pone orgullosa, lástima por mi sueño de Córdoba”, dijo la “Cucky de la sierra”, como Moria Casán la apodó.
Por su parte, Pamela Sosa continúa en el concurso y quedó entre las 23 mejores parejas y ahora deberá bailar “cumbia pop”.
María del Mar se había hecho famosa por su breve noviazgo y posterior casamiento con Matías Alé. A menos de un mes de haber firmado la libreta roja, en noviembre del año pasado, el actor se enfermó y sufrió un brote psicótico.
Durante el verano, la pareja sorprendió al anunciar su divorcio, aunque ya estaban separados desde antes, él vivía en Buenos Aires y ella en Villa Carlos Paz.
37 Comments
I simply want to tell you that I’m newbie to blogging and honestly enjoyed this web site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You certainly come with outstanding posts. Appreciate it for sharing with us your web site.
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my weblog thus
i got here to go back the want?.I’m trying to in finding things to
enhance my web site!I suppose its good enough to use some of your concepts!!
I really like what you guys tend to be up too. This
sort of clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you are talking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my
website =). We can have a hyperlink alternate agreement among us
After checking out a few of the blog articles on your website, I
honestly like your technique of blogging.
I book marked it to my bookmark website list and will
be checking back soon. Please visit my website too and tell me
what you think.
Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hi there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it
and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be
benefited from this website.
Good way of describing, and pleasant piece of writing to get data concerning my presentation subject matter,
which i am going to deliver in university.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend
who had been doing a little homework on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this subject here on your web site.
After looking over a number of the blog posts on your blog, I seriously appreciate your
way of writing a blog. I book-marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will
be checking back soon. Please check out my website too and
let me know your opinion.
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate information… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read post!
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve be mindful your stuff previous
to and you’re simply too fantastic. I actually like what you’ve
obtained here, certainly like what you’re saying and the best way through which you are saying it.
You are making it enjoyable and you still care for to stay it wise.
I cant wait to read much more from you. That is actually a great site.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the
message home a bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
That is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate info… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles
as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my
users would really benefit from a lot of the information you present
here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
Appreciate it!
Hi exceptional blog! Does running a blog like this take a great deal of
work? I’ve very little understanding of coding but I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyhow, if you have any recommendations or techniques for
new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic but I simply had to ask.
Thank you!
Very good information. Lucky me I recently found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve book marked it for later!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity about unpredicted emotions.
I am actually glad to glance at this weblog posts
which consists of tons of helpful data, thanks for providing these
kinds of statistics.
Thanks for the good writeup. It if truth be told used to be a amusement account it.
Glance complicated to more introduced agreeable from you!
However, how could we be in contact?
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the
content!
Quality content is the main to be a focus for the
viewers to pay a quick visit the web site, that’s what
this web site is providing.
I just like the helpful info you provide to your
articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here frequently.
I am slightly certain I’ll be informed lots of new stuff proper
right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and piece
of writing is in fact fruitful for me, keep up posting these types of content.
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now.
However, what in regards to the bottom line?
Are you sure in regards to the supply?
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Hello mates, how is the whole thing, and what you want to say on the topic
of this piece of writing, in my view its in fact awesome designed for me.
Admiring the time and effort you put into your blog and in depth information you present.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material.
Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your
RSS feeds to my Google account.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment
but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say superb
blog!
What’s up, for all time i used to check website posts here early in the daylight, for the reason that i enjoy to learn more and more.
I visit each day a few sites and information sites to read posts, except this web
site provides feature based articles.
whoah this blog is excellent i like studying your posts.
Keep up the good work! You understand, many persons are
hunting around for this information, you can help them greatly.
Thankfulness to my father who stated to me regarding this web site, this weblog is
in fact amazing.
My family members always say that I am wasting my time here at
net, however I know I am getting knowledge daily by reading such nice articles or reviews.
I know this web site provides quality based articles and
other data, is there any other web site which offers
these information in quality?
My family members every time say that I am wasting my time here at net, but I know I am getting
familiarity daily by reading thes nice content.
Wonderful article! That is the type of information that should be shared across the web.
Shame on Google for not positioning this put up higher!
Come on over and consult with my web site . Thanks =)
Hello, I log on to your new stuff regularly. Your humoristic style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!