La justicia ordenó decomisar el dinero que el empresario venezolano quiso ingresar a la Argentina sin declarar
El juez Pablo Yadarola, titular del Juzgado en lo Penal Económico N°2, dispuso el decomiso definitivo de los USD 790.550 dólares que el empresario venezolano Guido Antonini Wilson intentó ingresar a la Argentina el 4 de agosto de 2007.
En su resolución, el magistrado le solicitó al jefe de Gabinete, Marcos Peña que “por su intermedio se establezca cuál sería el mejor destino en términos de utilidad pública (salud, educación, o cualquier otro) para que la suma de dinero decomisada en esta causa pueda reparar, en alguna medida, el daño causado a la sociedad con motivo del suceso objeto de pesquisa”.
Dentro de los argumentos del juez, se precisó que “ninguno de los imputados en la causa, pese a haber transcurrido casi nueve años de los hechos, reconoció ser propietario de la suma en cuestión y nadie reclamó la devolución del 50% del monto secuestrado, pese a que el procedimiento administrativo infraccional lo admitía”.
En ese sentido, el juez Yadarola consideró necesario el decomiso de los dólares, ya que “la República Argentina asumió diversos compromisos internacionales que se vinculan a las acciones necesarias que los Estados deben adoptar para lograr la identificación de bienes y el recupero de activos de origen ilícito”.
La resolución precisó que “la ilicitud del origen del dinero se encuentra acreditado de diferentes elementos recabados”, como el transporte en efectivo del dinero, la utilización de billetes de baja denominación, la circunstancia que nadie haya reclamado la devolución del 50% del dinero y los testimonios en el juicio celebrado en Estados Unidos.
El magistrado aseguró que “podríamos estar frente a una remesa de divisas ‘abandonada’ para lo que, aún considerando exclusivamente el delito de contrabando, el Código Aduanero prevé mecanismos que confluyen a la disposición de la mercadería por parte del Estado”.
Los hechos que dieron origen al expediente ocurrieron cuando Antonini Wilson quiso ingresar al país miles de dólares estadounidenses cuyo origen y finalidad se desconocían, sin cumplir con los trámites legales respectivos.
“Dicho evento tuvo lugar en ocasión del aterrizaje en el Aeroparque de la ciudad de Buenos Aires de un vuelo contratado por la empresa Energía Argentina S.A. (ENARSA), y procedente de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. El vuelo transportaba al funcionario público argentino Claudio Uberti –quien habría autorizado el embarque de Wilson– y a colegas de la empresa estatal venezolana PDVSA”, se indicó en el Centro de Información Judicial.
