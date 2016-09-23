Se viralizó en Facebook un mensaje de un joven que cuenta cómo fue su experiencia con la marihuana
“Mis padres siempre me dijeron que la droga mata, sin embargo veía tantos chicos fumar marihuana y ninguno se moría.
Pero eso sí, veía que mis amigos, cuando fumaban, empezaban a reírse y a divertirse.
Ellos te dicen: lo que mata es el cigarrillo de tabaco, por eso yo fumo marihuana.
Pero yo me pregunto, ¿el faso no se hace con tabaco? Se desarma un cigarrillo, se saca el tabaco, se mezcla con marihuana y se enrolla en un papelito.
O sea que igual pasa todo a los pulmones, y encima no tiene filtro como el cigarrillo de tabaco.
Ante la duda voy a preguntar si la marihuana mata, directamente a la fuente, o sea a los que fuman, y me responden que no, que son mentiras, relaja, te divierte y te sentís bárbaro.
Ante esta certeza, los padres también se dejan convencer.
“Lo hacen todos, fuman en todos lados, te hace estar bien, es un pasatiempo.” Con este panorama los padres quedan sin armas: ¿cómo le voy a sacar a mi hijo esta golosina, que tanto le gusta, si lo hacen todos? Y encima, si dicen que no, parece que estuvieran en contra de la sociedad y, si muestran su preocupación a otros padres, es probable que estos no les vuelvan a dirigir la palabra, porque el hijo de ellos se puede contagiar.
Mis amigos siguen convencidos de que fumar no te causa ningún problema, y me convencieron.
Y estaba bueno, porque me gustaba hacerlo.
Aunque después empezó a haber problemas en mi casa.
En mi familia me decían que no se me podía hablar, que reaccionaba mal, estaba más irritado.
Es que no quería que se metieran en mis cosas, yo con la marihuana encontré la tranquilidad que necesitaba.
Tenía unos problemas en el colegio que no me dejaban dormir, y con el porro estaba bien.
Hasta mi novia me dejó, pero ya no me importaba nada.
Dejé de ir al Club, y estaba con los muchachos inclusive en los horarios que tenía que ir a la escuela.
Mi mamá se enojaba porque a casa iba sólo a comer y a encerrarme en mi pieza.
Juan, mi amigo que nunca consumió, dice que yo sentía que estaba bárbaro, porque no me daba cuenta de la realidad.
La marihuana altera lo que yo percibo o lo que capto de las cosas y veo una realidad diferente al que no fuma.
Según el nivel de marihuana que tenga en mi cerebro, proyecto, vuelo, medito sobre mi vida.
Me hacía unos castillos fantásticos, en el aire, pero después no concretaba nada.
Y, como es variable, cambiaba mis proyectos semana a semana, año a año, abandoné la escuela, o cada año cambié de carrera universitaria.
En realidad, me costaba estudiar, me pasaba horas sobre la misma página del libro, y me costaba memorizar, empezaba a olvidarme algunas cosas.
Yo pensaba que la manejaba, que estaba más de cinco días sin fumar y no me pasaba nada.
A esto, mi amigo me respondía que, como la marihuana queda depositada en el cerebro, se hace una reserva de cannabis.
Entonces, siempre tenía una dosis diaria, por lo que la abstinencia o la desesperación con nerviosismo, enojo, ansiedad, sudoración, por no fumar aparecen recién como a los 10 días más o menos.
Es una abstinencia física o psicológica, o sea que me desespero y tengo muchas ganas de estar con mis amigos consumidores.
Si uno fuma muy seguido, se tarda como un mes en desintoxicarse totalmente.
Es increíble, puedo pasar 3 semanas sin fumar, y en cambio el análisis de orina sigue dando positiva a tetrahidrocannabinoides (cannabis-marihuana).
Hoy tengo 24 años y estoy en una comunidad terapéutica.
Mis padres, cansados de que yo siga “vegetando” y no concluyendo nada, me internaron.
Yo me negué siempre, y decía que era mayor de edad.
Ellos me plantearon que si elegía seguir con la misma vida, no me iban a mantener más.
Y yo en ese momento, ¿qué trabajo iba a conseguir?, si no terminé nada! Las changas que siempre hago no me alcanzan para alquilarme nada.
Entonces, por más que esté pasado de marihuana, no soy un tonto, “como no tengo para alquilar o comer, me quedo en un centro de rehabilitación, así lo dejo tranquilos por un tiempo y después volvería a lo mismo”, así lo pensé.
Al dejar el porro, empiezo a tomar más conciencia de la realidad, y cuando miro para atrás, me doy cuenta de cómo me engañé por tanto tiempo.
A veces me siento como un estúpido, infantil, que llora por su mamá o por una pequeña frustración, parece que todavía tuviera 14 años, que hubiera dejado de madurar el día que me enganché y me enamoré de la marihuana.
No aprendí a resolver problemas, no aprendí de las experiencias, todo tapaba con un porrito.
Entre el alcohol y la marihuana, que me planchaban tanto, a veces tenía que enchufarme un poco con cocaína.
Eso sí, a veces me asustaba, porque terminé en el hospital dado que el corazón parecía que se me salía del pecho.
Cuando entré al centro de rehabilitación no me quería quedar por que había varios chicos chapita-chapita, y yo era sólo marihuanero.
Pero después supe que empezaron como yo, enamorándose del porro.
Escuchaban voces (alucinaciones auditivas), hablaban solos y no coordinaban mucho lo que decían, a pesar de estar ahí desde hace varios meses sin consumir drogas.
La marihuana en algunas personas desencadena una psicosis (no tener contacto con la realidad, entre otras cosas), en algunos mejora con medicación y si no fuman más marihuana y, en otros, lamentablemente no se recuperan más de su enfermedad mental, y se diagnostica una esquizofrenia.
Para entender un poco mejor empecé a leer, y supe que las drogas estimulan la liberación de una sustancia (neurotransmisor) que se llama dopamina.
Esta sustancia estimula una zona del cerebro, que se llama Centro de Recompensa, dando como resultado una sensación de placer.
La persona quiere repetir esta sensación, aumentando la frecuencia y la cantidad del consumo, siendo muy difícil decir que “no” a “eso” que le da placer, y encima “lo hacen todos”.
A medida que se aumenta el consumo, las neuronas se acostumbran, se van adaptando al nuevo invitado químico, produciendo cambios en sus estructuras, con el tiempo, y posteriormente se hace muy difícil o imposible dejarlo.
Por eso se dice que la adicción es una enfermedad, ya que intervienen mecanismos biológicos, no sólo psicológicos y no se cura sólo con la voluntad.
El Centro de Recompensa es también estimulado por la comida, el agua, sexo, deporte, entre otras cosas.
Pero el placer llega más lento que con la droga.
Esta es la propiedad mágica de la droga, que hace sentir placer inmediatamente, y cuanto más rápido se logra este efecto, más adictiva es, o sea más riesgos se corren de no querer abandonarla.
Uno se enamora, se casa, y lo mas triste es que no te podes divorciar.
Creo que ese es el desafío del comercio actual, cada vez la mezclan con más sustancias raras, para hacerlas más adictivas.
Cuánto tiempo perdí por creer que la marihuana no hace nada.
Anonimo”
