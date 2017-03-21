“Habrá un ingreso de dinero fresco para la Argentina” Compartir en Whatsapp

Amado BoudouLo afirmó el ministro de Economía de la Argentina al hablar sobre la reapertura del canje de deuda. “La propia dinámica de los cumplimientos de Argentina, la propuesta del 2005 y esta nueva propuesta de característica similares van a ser datos más que suficientes para que este canje tenga un importante nivel de aceptación”, expresó Boudu.

Amado Boudou afirmó hoy en declaraciones a radio La Red que el Gobierno recibió “una propuesta de un grupo de bancos liderado por Barclays, Deutsche y Citibank, que han juntado una masa crítica de bonistas, alrededor de 10.000 millones de dólares”.

El ministro dijo que esos bancos “estarían dispuestos a entrar en canje en condiciones que sean más favorables para la Argentina que el canje del 2005”.

“En 2005 se empezó a normalizar esta situación con un canje que le sirvió a los acreedores y estuvo bien diseñado desde el punto de vista del país”, aseguró el funcionario, quien agregó: “Este es el techo de canje que vamos a llevar adelante con parámetros muy similares”.

El ministro precisó que este nuevo canje tendrá características diferenciales con el de 2005. “No se pagarían comisiones a los bancos, a los acreedores, y habrá un ingreso de dinero fresco para la Argentina”, afirmó Boudou.

Ayer, la presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner enviará el lunes al Congreso el proyecto para “suspender” la ley que dio finalizado el canje en 2005. Sobre el tratamiento en el Parlamento, el ministro de Economía manifestó que espera que se trate con “mucha responsabilidad y como tema de Estado”

“El gobierno de la Presidenta ha tomado la decisión de profundizar esta lista con el aditamento de enviar una ley al Congreso”, dijo el funcionario, quien agregó que se está haciendo “para terminar con una situación que nuestro país necesita”.

