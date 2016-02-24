Sorprendentes hallazgos en Marte Compartir en Whatsapp

marteDe Plutón a Marte y Júpiter

La ciencia en 2016 vuelve con nuevos avances en la exploración espacial. Además de las investigaciones realizadas por Curiosity o MAVEN sobre el planeta rojo, la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) tiene previsto el lanzamiento de ExoMars 2016, la primera misión del ambicioso programa ExoMars, que también incluirá el envío del rover ExoMars 2018 gracias a la colaboración de Rusia.

Europa y Rusia realizarán por primera vez una maniobra de entrada y descenso en Marte

El lanzamiento de la sonda ExoMars 2016 Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) tendrá lugar el 14 de marzo, con el fin de alcanzar Marte el próximo octubre. Por esas fechas, tres días antes de alcanzar la atmósfera del planeta rojo, la nave liberará la sonda de superficie Schiaparelli. Con este trabajo, los científicos rusos y europeos pretenden realizar por primera vez una maniobra de entrada atmosférica y de descenso en la superficie marciana.

Asimismo ExpoMars 2016 TGO tendrá como objetivo estudiar en detalle la atmósfera del planeta rojo para tratar de encontrar gases como el metano, posible indicador de actividad biológica en Marte. Por su parte, Schiaparelli tendrá una vida corta dado que no cuenta con baterías adicionales ni posibilidad de recargarse. Su finalidad será demostrar las capacidades rusas y europeas de depositar una sonda en el planeta rojo. De lograrlo, se allanaría el terreno para ExoMars 2018, un robot que pretende descubrir trazas de vida pasada o presente en Marte.

La NASA, por su parte, anunció hace unas semanas el retraso hasta 2018 de la misión InSight, que tenía como objetivo hacer prospecciones de la superficie marciana. Pero este contratiempo se contrarresta con otra buena noticia. La agencia espacial norteamericana tiene prevista la llegada de la sonda Juno a Júpiter el 5 de julio de 2016. La exploración del planeta nos permitirá saber más acerca de los comienzos del Sistema Solar y avanzar en el estudio del interior del “gigante gaseoso”.

Instalación del módulo Schiaparelli en la parte superior del ExoMars 2016 TGO el pasado mes de noviembre. Fuente:ESA- Stephane Corvaja.

