¡Histórico! Si bien terminó sufriendo, Atlético Tucumán le ganó 3-1 a Junior como local con goles de Aliendro, Menéndez y Zampedri y se metió en la fase de grupos de la Libertadores por primera vez en su vida. Quién lo hubiera imaginado cuando casi no llega a jugar el partido en Quito…



Quién se hubiera imaginado esto. Quién hubiera creído posible que Atlético Tucumán, a pesar de todos los contratiempos posibles (y hasta insólitos), iba a meterse en la fase de grupos de la primera Copa Libertadores que juega en toda su historia, tras ganarle este jueves por 3-1 a Junior (revirtiendo el 0-1 de la ida) en el Monumental José Fierro con goles de Aliendro, Menéndez y Zampedri. Sí, Tucumán es una fiesta, y no es para menos.

El conjunto tucumano jugará la fase de grupos de la Copa Libertadores integrando la zona 5 junto a Palmeiras de Brasil, Peñarol de Uruguay y Jorge Wilstermann de Bolivia.

El debut se producirá el 8 de marzo próximo, cuando en la capital tucumana reciba la visita de Palmeiras, un equipo con tradición copera.

Junior, que hasta esta noche se mantenía invicto en la competencia con tres victorias en igual número de presentaciones y no había recibido goles en contra, fue virtualmente arrollado por el dueño de casa que antes de la media hora tenía todo resuelto.

Los dirigidos por Pablo Lavallén marcaron los goles en 10 minutos y dejaron de rodillas a un rival que desnudó sus limitaciones futbolísticas, especialmente en la defensa donde otorgó muchas ventajas.

Dos rebotes fueron capitalizados dentro del área de los colombianos y transformados en gol: el primer por Aliendro, que tomó el balón en el borde del área chica y venció a Viera con un disparo cruzado; y el segundo por intermedio de Menéndez, quien luego de un notable cabezazo que pegó en el poste reaccionó rápidamente para ampliar la diferencia.

Si hacía falta un poco de tranquilidad para los “Decanos” la aportó su goleador Zampedri, quien apareció por detrás de todos los defensores para conectar un centro rasante que ningún colombiano pudo rechazar y anotó el tercer tanto.

Con un dominio tan amplio y una ventaja de tres goles, todo hacía pensar que el segundo tiempo iba a ser un trámite para los tucumanos, pero sus delanteros no pudieron dar el golpe de nocaut al desperdiciar varias chances para convertir.

Junior, perdido por perdido, reaccionó en los 15 minutos finales, se animó a buscar el arco defendido por Cristian Lucchetti y le puso una dosis de suspenso y otra de emoción a la serie.

El descuento anotado por Hernández puso nerviosos a los tucumanos, los hinchas comenzaron a sufrir y aunque el único argumento del visitante fue tirar centros al área del local, a un minuto del final quedó una pelota suelta para el remate de Robinson Aponzá que terminó en las manos de Lucchetti gracias a los extraordinarios reflejos del arquero que una vez se transformó en un figura clave del “decano”.

– SÍNTESIS –

Atlético Tucumán: Cristian Lucchetti, Leonel Di Plácido, Bruno Bianchi, Ignacio Canuto y Fernando Evangelista; Rodrigo Aliendro, Guillermo Acosta, Nery Leyes, y David Barbona; Cristian Menéndez y Fernando Zampedri. DT: Pablo Lavallén.

Junior de Barranquilla: Sebastián Viera; Lewis Ochoa, Deivy Balanta, Alexis Pérez y Héctor Quiñones; James Sánchez, Leonardo Pico; Jonathan Estrada, Jorge Aguirre y Robinson Aponzá; Roberto Overal. DT: Alberto Gamero.

GOLES, en el primer tiempo, 18m Aliendro (AT), 23m Menéndez (AT) y 28m Zampedri (AT). En el segundo tiempo, 38m Hernández (J).

Cambios, en el segundo tiempo: al comenzar Bernardo Cuesta por Pico (J), 16m Edison Toloza por Estrada (J), 22m Leandro González por Barbona (AT), 21m Sebastián Hernández por Aguirre (J), 22m Enrique Meza Britez por Acosta (AT) y 41m Luis Rodríguez por Zampedri (AT).

Arbitro: Víctor Carrillo (Perú).

Cancha: Monumental José Fierro, de Atlético Tucumán.