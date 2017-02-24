¡Histórico! Si bien terminó sufriendo, Atlético Tucumán le ganó 3-1 a Junior como local con goles de Aliendro, Menéndez y Zampedri y se metió en la fase de grupos de la Libertadores por primera vez en su vida. Quién lo hubiera imaginado cuando casi no llega a jugar el partido en Quito…
Quién se hubiera imaginado esto. Quién hubiera creído posible que Atlético Tucumán, a pesar de todos los contratiempos posibles (y hasta insólitos), iba a meterse en la fase de grupos de la primera Copa Libertadores que juega en toda su historia, tras ganarle este jueves por 3-1 a Junior (revirtiendo el 0-1 de la ida) en el Monumental José Fierro con goles de Aliendro, Menéndez y Zampedri. Sí, Tucumán es una fiesta, y no es para menos.
El conjunto tucumano jugará la fase de grupos de la Copa Libertadores integrando la zona 5 junto a Palmeiras de Brasil, Peñarol de Uruguay y Jorge Wilstermann de Bolivia.
El debut se producirá el 8 de marzo próximo, cuando en la capital tucumana reciba la visita de Palmeiras, un equipo con tradición copera.
Junior, que hasta esta noche se mantenía invicto en la competencia con tres victorias en igual número de presentaciones y no había recibido goles en contra, fue virtualmente arrollado por el dueño de casa que antes de la media hora tenía todo resuelto.
Los dirigidos por Pablo Lavallén marcaron los goles en 10 minutos y dejaron de rodillas a un rival que desnudó sus limitaciones futbolísticas, especialmente en la defensa donde otorgó muchas ventajas.
Dos rebotes fueron capitalizados dentro del área de los colombianos y transformados en gol: el primer por Aliendro, que tomó el balón en el borde del área chica y venció a Viera con un disparo cruzado; y el segundo por intermedio de Menéndez, quien luego de un notable cabezazo que pegó en el poste reaccionó rápidamente para ampliar la diferencia.
Si hacía falta un poco de tranquilidad para los “Decanos” la aportó su goleador Zampedri, quien apareció por detrás de todos los defensores para conectar un centro rasante que ningún colombiano pudo rechazar y anotó el tercer tanto.
Con un dominio tan amplio y una ventaja de tres goles, todo hacía pensar que el segundo tiempo iba a ser un trámite para los tucumanos, pero sus delanteros no pudieron dar el golpe de nocaut al desperdiciar varias chances para convertir.
Junior, perdido por perdido, reaccionó en los 15 minutos finales, se animó a buscar el arco defendido por Cristian Lucchetti y le puso una dosis de suspenso y otra de emoción a la serie.
El descuento anotado por Hernández puso nerviosos a los tucumanos, los hinchas comenzaron a sufrir y aunque el único argumento del visitante fue tirar centros al área del local, a un minuto del final quedó una pelota suelta para el remate de Robinson Aponzá que terminó en las manos de Lucchetti gracias a los extraordinarios reflejos del arquero que una vez se transformó en un figura clave del “decano”.
– SÍNTESIS –
Atlético Tucumán: Cristian Lucchetti, Leonel Di Plácido, Bruno Bianchi, Ignacio Canuto y Fernando Evangelista; Rodrigo Aliendro, Guillermo Acosta, Nery Leyes, y David Barbona; Cristian Menéndez y Fernando Zampedri. DT: Pablo Lavallén.
Junior de Barranquilla: Sebastián Viera; Lewis Ochoa, Deivy Balanta, Alexis Pérez y Héctor Quiñones; James Sánchez, Leonardo Pico; Jonathan Estrada, Jorge Aguirre y Robinson Aponzá; Roberto Overal. DT: Alberto Gamero.
GOLES, en el primer tiempo, 18m Aliendro (AT), 23m Menéndez (AT) y 28m Zampedri (AT). En el segundo tiempo, 38m Hernández (J).
Cambios, en el segundo tiempo: al comenzar Bernardo Cuesta por Pico (J), 16m Edison Toloza por Estrada (J), 22m Leandro González por Barbona (AT), 21m Sebastián Hernández por Aguirre (J), 22m Enrique Meza Britez por Acosta (AT) y 41m Luis Rodríguez por Zampedri (AT).
Arbitro: Víctor Carrillo (Perú).
Cancha: Monumental José Fierro, de Atlético Tucumán.
38 Comments
I just want to mention I’m very new to blogging and site-building and absolutely enjoyed your blog. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly have really good posts. Thanks for sharing your web site.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted
at this site is really nice.
Remarkable! Its truly awesome piece of writing, I have got much clear idea regarding from this paragraph.
Hi to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your
views are good for new visitors.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web page, as i want enjoyment, as this this website conations
truly nice funny data too.
I read this post completely concerning the difference
of hottest and earlier technologies, it’s amazing article.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many
thanks, However I am having problems with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I can’t join it.
Is there anybody else getting the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
I’m now not positive where you are getting your info, however good topic.
I must spend some time studying more or figuring out
more. Thank you for great information I used to be searching for this
information for my mission.
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice methods and we
are looking to exchange strategies with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hi there to every one, it’s genuinely a nice for me to visit this website, it contains important Information.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of
completely unique content I’ve either authored
myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being
stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a web page,
which is good for my know-how. thanks admin
Thank you for every other great post. The place else could anyone get
that kind of info in such an ideal approach of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such
info.
What’s up to every , since I am in fact eager of reading this webpage’s post to
be updated daily. It carries good data.
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews daily
along with a cup of coffee.
It’s amazing for me to have a web page, which is beneficial
in support of my know-how. thanks admin
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve
either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping
it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know
any techniques to help stop content from being stolen? I’d really
appreciate it.
Having read this I believed it was very informative. I appreciate you spending
some time and energy to put this content together. I once again find
myself spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds
me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will
have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation however I to find this
matter to be actually one thing that I feel I’d never understand.
It sort of feels too complex and extremely broad for me.
I’m having a look ahead on your subsequent submit, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be
honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later.
Many thanks
I feel this is among the such a lot significant
information for me. And i am happy studying your article.
However want to observation on few basic issues,
The site style is wonderful, the articles is actually great : D.
Good job, cheers
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you
just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform
you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The
reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure
where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
Cheers
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Appreciation to my father who stated to me concerning this webpage, this weblog is
in fact amazing.
Your way of explaining everything in this piece of writing is actually pleasant,
all can effortlessly understand it, Thanks
a lot.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your
blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice
blog like this one nowadays.
I always used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now
I am using net for articles, thanks to web.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism
or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of unique content
I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it
up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to help reduce content from being ripped off?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do
it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct
my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks a lot
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful
and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist other customers like its helped me.
Good job.
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I loved this blog post. It was practical.
Keep on posting!
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page, for the reason that i want enjoyment, as this this
web site conations in fact fastidious funny data too.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write
some articles for your blog in exchange for
a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Thank you!
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
Wow! After all I got a webpage from where
I be able to genuinely take useful information regarding my study
and knowledge.