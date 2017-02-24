Al igual que en San Rafael, el radicalismo quiso ocupar la presidencia del cuerpo.
Al igual que en San Rafael, donde los ediles radicales se “declararon el rebeldía” al querer tomar la presidencia del cuerpo deliberativo municipal, en Maipú se vivió la misma situación y fue el hermano del propio intendente, el también ex intendente Adolfo Bermejo, quien criticó la actitud del radicalismo, acusando al gobernador Cornejo de atacar a los intendentes del PJ.
El Gobernador de #Mendoza pide gestos para la gobernabilidad, pero ataca a intendentes PJ como hoy a @AleBermejoMaipu Eso no es jugar limpio
— Adolfo Bermejo (@AdolBermejo) 23 de febrero de 2017
La pulseada política, tiene como trasfondo la conducción de la comuna del Este, en caso de que Alejandro Bermejo sea candidato a legislador nacional por el peronismo y gane, caso en que deberá ceder la intendencia interina al presidente del Concejo Deliberante; tal como sucedió en Santa Rosa con Norma Trigo luego de que Salgado renunciara.
46 Comments
