Le dio una paliza a dos maestras porque su hija no pasó un exámen Compartir en Whatsapp

La mujer arremetió contra las docentes porque su hija reprobó un examen. La Justicia ordenó su detención.

Foto web.

Una mujer golpeó e insultó a dos maestras de la Escuela Normal de la localidad de Rosario en Salta, luego de que su hija reprobara un examen. La Justicia ordenó su detención.

El hecho tuvo lugar ayer a la mañana. Una niña de cuarto grado reprobó el examen que, de haberlo aprobado, hubiera significado su promoción de grado.

La pequeña no pasó la prueba y su madre reaccionó con extrema violencia, insultos y mechonazos contra las docentes Raquel Rivadeo y Mónica Machuca. La directora intentó intervenir pero también fue agredida.

“Tras la agresión, las dos maestras fueron atendidas en el hospital Melchora Figueroa de Cornejo, y luego radicación una denuncia en la Policía contra la mujer”, según informó El Tribuno.

“La mujer agarró a las docentes que habían estado en la mesa de examen. A una de ellas la golpeó, le pegó una cachetada y le tiró el cabello. A la otra docente, la rasguñó. Todo ocurrió delante de los alumnos, en la galería de la escuela”, contó la directora del establecimiento, Sandra Flores.

Por el episodio, “la orden del juez de garantías N°1 fue detenerla para llevarla a sede judicial a declarar”, dijo una fuente vinculada a la investigación al diario local y alrededor de las 13.50 horas de este jueves los efectivos la llevaron a la sede del juzgado.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

162 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *