La mujer arremetió contra las docentes porque su hija reprobó un examen. La Justicia ordenó su detención.
Una mujer golpeó e insultó a dos maestras de la Escuela Normal de la localidad de Rosario en Salta, luego de que su hija reprobara un examen. La Justicia ordenó su detención.
El hecho tuvo lugar ayer a la mañana. Una niña de cuarto grado reprobó el examen que, de haberlo aprobado, hubiera significado su promoción de grado.
La pequeña no pasó la prueba y su madre reaccionó con extrema violencia, insultos y mechonazos contra las docentes Raquel Rivadeo y Mónica Machuca. La directora intentó intervenir pero también fue agredida.
“Tras la agresión, las dos maestras fueron atendidas en el hospital Melchora Figueroa de Cornejo, y luego radicación una denuncia en la Policía contra la mujer”, según informó El Tribuno.
“La mujer agarró a las docentes que habían estado en la mesa de examen. A una de ellas la golpeó, le pegó una cachetada y le tiró el cabello. A la otra docente, la rasguñó. Todo ocurrió delante de los alumnos, en la galería de la escuela”, contó la directora del establecimiento, Sandra Flores.
Por el episodio, “la orden del juez de garantías N°1 fue detenerla para llevarla a sede judicial a declarar”, dijo una fuente vinculada a la investigación al diario local y alrededor de las 13.50 horas de este jueves los efectivos la llevaron a la sede del juzgado.
162 Comments
Whats up this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG
editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted
to get advice from someone with experience. Any
help would be enormously appreciated!
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same for you.
Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You have done an excellent job.
I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion suggest to
my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing
around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
whoah this weblog is great i like reading your articles.
Keep up the great work! You understand, lots of people are looking round
for this information, you can help them greatly.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Take care! Exactly where are your
contact details though?
I just couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting that I really loved the
standard info an individual supply for your guests?
Is going to be again steadily in order to check out new posts
Stunning quest there. What happened after? Good luck!
If you are going for best contents like myself, just go to see this website all the time for the reason that it presents quality
contents, thanks
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly,
this website is truly good and the people are really sharing
good thoughts.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while
you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog
site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of
the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a
linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website in internet explorer, may test
this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a big component of people
will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.
May I simply just say what a comfort to discover someone who actually
understands what they are talking about over the internet.
You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people really need to check this out and understand this side of your story.
It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you definitely possess the gift.
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this piece of writing i thought
i could also create comment due to this sensible article.
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from
somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Appreciate
it
I blog frequently and I seriously appreciate your content.
The article has truly peaked my interest. I am going to book mark your site and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
It’s an amazing post for all the web visitors; they will take benefit from it I am sure.
Highly descriptive article, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Hi, yes this piece of writing is genuinely good and I have learned lot of
things from it concerning blogging. thanks.
Amazing! Its truly awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea about from this post.
Everything is very open with a precise description of the issues.
It was really informative. Your site is very useful. Many thanks for sharing!
Having read this I believed it was rather informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short article together.
I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount
of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
Someone necessarily assist to make critically articles I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your website page
and so far? I amazed with the research you made to make this actual
publish extraordinary. Fantastic activity!
you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster.
The website loading velocity is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive
trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have
performed a wonderful job on this subject!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am truly
happy to read all at alone place.
I really love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you make this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my own blog
and would like to know where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Kudos!
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this website needs a lot more attention. I’ll
probably be returning to read more, thanks for the advice!
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine
but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
If some one wants expert view concerning blogging
then i propose him/her to visit this webpage, Keep up the good work.
Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear to know so much approximately this,
like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe
that you simply could do with a few percent to pressure the
message home a little bit, but other than that, that is excellent blog.
A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
each time i used to read smaller articles or reviews that as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am reading
here.
Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but
I was wondering which blog platform are you using
for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers
and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I really like looking through a post that will make men and
women think. Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she maintains the thought of a user in his/her mind that how
a user can understand it. So that’s why this piece of writing is great.
Thanks!
You should take part in a contest for one of the best
sites on the web. I am going to highly recommend this blog!
Hurrah! At last I got a weblog from where I know how to really get helpful information concerning my study and knowledge.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few
pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that,
this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
These are genuinely great ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own.
Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because
I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I like looking through a post that will make people think. Also, many thanks for allowing
for me to comment!
I don’t even understand how I stopped up here, however I thought this post used to
be good. I don’t recognise who you’re however certainly you’re
going to a well-known blogger for those who are not already.
Cheers!
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He used to be
entirely right. This post actually made my day.
You cann’t imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this information!
Thanks!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog
posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed
and I hope you write again soon!
Hello there, I found your blog by way of Google at the
same time as looking for a similar topic, your web site came up, it seems to be good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just turned into alert to your blog via Google, and found that
it is truly informative. I am going to be careful for brussels.
I’ll be grateful for those who continue this in future.
Many folks will likely be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site,
how can i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing these experience,
thus it’s nice to read this weblog, and I used to pay a visit this website all the time.
Hi, I do believe this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to come
back once again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the best
way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a very good
article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
I am really loving the theme/design of your blog.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility
problems? A handful of my blog readers have complained about my
website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any ideas to help fix this problem?
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for information approximately this
topic for a while and yours is the best I’ve found out till now.
But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and
would like to know where u got this from. thanks
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this blog;
this blog contains remarkable and really fine material
in favor of readers.
Yes! Finally someone writes about ig.
If some one desires expert view regarding blogging and site-building
afterward i advise him/her to visit this blog, Keep
up the nice work.
Hoy en día Hay maestras que no enseñan y padres que no educan la degeneración ganada ..
Les mandamos los voluntarios para que tomen examen. Ah, no?
La culpa es totalmento..de los maestro x tanto paro y segundo es los chicos..x el celu..la table..y compu
No te parece que los problemas se solucionan dialogando?
DEBEN METERLA PRESA POR HDEP
EL CASTIGO DE LA JUSTICIA DEBE SER EJ ,ESTA MUJER DEBE IR PRESA ,SUS HIJOS DEBEN HACER NUEVAMENTE LOS GRADOS.PERO CONVENGAMOS QUE ESTO ES LA DÉCADA GANADA ,LOS PAROS Y LA IGNORANCIA QUE LO MAESTROS ESTAN CREANDO SOBRE LOS NIÑOS,QUE COMO ELLAS NO LLEGAN A DAR LO QUE ESTA ESTIPULADO AL AÑO OBLIGAN A LOS CHICOS Y LES CARGAN SUS HUELGAS.
Y NO ES ESTE GOBIERNO HACE 20 AÑOS QUE PASA ESTO QUE YA SE CONVIRTIO EN POLITICA EXPLICITA ,AYUDANDO A LOS GOBIERNO A CONVERTIR PUEBLOS IGNORANTES Y SIN FUTURO.
Tiene que ir presa por no tener responsabilidad sobre su hija la década ganada
No,que repitan si es necesario,es un bien para los chicos,sino cada grado va ,exigiendo más,y el niño se confunde peor todavía,,,
ES LO QUE HAY QUE HACER CON TODOS ESTABA EN EL COLEGIO INMACULADA CONCEPCIONY LOS CHICOS ESPERAN TRES O CUATRO HORAS LOS PROFESORES NO APARECEN Y CUANDO LLEGAN TRATAN MAL A TODOS Y ASI EN TODOS LOS COLEGIOS DE RECREO DEPARTAMENTO DE LA PAZ EN LA PROVINCIA DE CATAMARCA Y ESTOY SEGURO QUE DE TODO EL PAIS
Así aprenden los chicos que Vergüenza, si el niño no sabe se hubieran ocupado antes de hacerlos estudiar ,hay que aprender a Respetar a los Maestros , Profesores y Hasta los mismos compañeros , pero se perdió todo X desgracia
Y que culpa tienen los profesores que su hija sea pesimaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!
y q van a pasar si los maestros no enseñan nada,son un cancer
Si tus hijos no aprenden ahí que poner mano dura y decir que no se sale, quitarles el teléfono sin vida social X un tiempo y van a ver como van a agarrar los libros, en estos tiempos los padres son mas pendejos que padres kieren todo de arriba X el simple echo que son padres jóvenes y ahora leerme que los hijos pasen de año sin esfuerzos sin estudiar, nadie dijo que la escuela era fácil, ahora practicamente en las escuelas te enseñan hasta a ponerte un forro Xq los padres se hacen los puritanos y no enseñan eso x favor denlen bola a esos chicos y dejen de golpear a los maestros
Es mejor culpar a la maestra Que ver qué su hijo a no quiere estudiar no se hase cargo de sus errores como madre!!
ES TERRIBLE , ¿PORQUE NO SE PREOCUPÓ QUE ESTUDIARA, NADIE MUERE POR REPETIR ¡
terrible !!!!!!!! presa…………
PALIZA PARA LA HIJA !!!!
Locaaaaaaaaaaaa !!!!!!! Hacete tratar !!!!!!
Convengamos que los maestros mucho no enseñan, con tantos paros que hacen al año, pero los chicos de hoy en dia, no se preocupan mucho x estudiar, pasan mucho tiempo con los celus, tablet o la compu, jugando o chateando con los amigos, ambas partes suman falta de interes uno en enseñar, el otro en aprender, ojo tambien los padres tienen que rebisarle carpetas o cuaderno y ver si tienen tarea, imponerce, si queres jugar 1° hace los deberes, estudia, los padres de ahora son muy permisivos, ellos son celudependientes, con tal de que los hijos no los molesten, los dejan hacer lo que quieran, la culpa del niño-a que no aprueba, es responsabilidad de las 3 partes, maestro-a, alumno y padres
Eso es el ej que le das a tu hijo
Ahí te das cuenta hasta donde llega la ignorancia empecemos a educar a los padres primero tienen mierda algunos
Que vergüenza como no le da la paliza a su hija x no estudiar
Eso les tiene que pasar a los voluntarios
PRIMERO 1 MIRAR SI TU HIJA ESTUDIO,2 PREGUNTAR PORQUE SE LLEVO LA MATERIA ,,3 OCUPATE DE TU FAMILIA , 4 LAS MANOS EN LOS BOLSILLOS
Esta gente es la que proteje y ayuda el Estado, delicuentes
Que de esto también se enteren los que quieren ser “voluntarios” ahora!!!
SI LOS QUIERO VER QUE TANTO ESTÁN CAPACITADOS MENTALMENTE , POR LO QUE VI SON DOCENTES JUBILADOS Y OTROS SON CUALQUIER COSA MENOS DOCENTES
Que barbarie. Civilización Cerooo
Materia a rendir valores ….Si no estudias es xq no sos responsable ….Y la madre una desubicada ala cual la veremos en alguna marcha contra la violencia de género
HA pone la mocosa a estudiar las pobre maestras no tienen la culpa
Se equivocó, la paliza era para el hijo
Antes, si reprobábamos una materia, la paliza los padres nos la daban a nosotros….y bien andabamos con las materias…..!!!!
Mi nieto lo mandaba a un colegio privado me cobrabanun monton la profesora de matematica les explicaba un tema una ves los chicos le decian que les explicara de nuevo porque no entendieron la señora les contestaba que ella explicaba una ves nada mas de 35 alumno 9chicos pasaron de año todoslod demas se quedaron de año por 3materia mas nos pusimos de acuerdo todos los papas despues de hacerlos rendir en diciembre y sequedaron de año 26 niños los anotamos en un colegio publico
MAESTRAS ERAN LAS DE ANTES HAY MUCHAS QUE EL TITULO SE LO ENCONTRO EN UN CHUPETIN TATIN, DEJAN BASTANTE QUE DESEAR, IGUAL NO HAY QUE PEGARLES HAY QUE EXIGIR QUE SEAN MEJORES.
Noo , hay q respetar !! Enseñale a tu hija !!
Lo único que voy a comentar es que esa madre que levanto la mano a un maestro primero que aprenda educación e ya y después le enseñe a su hijo es una verguenza lo que esta pasando
Vergüenza, cuando te roban, lo llamas y no aparecen, clarito están ocupados!!!!
La mujer está totalmente desquiciada , cómo va a hacer semejante barbaridad por algo tan cotidiano en una escuela que es dar mal un examen , bueno… ya habrá otro examen y se preparará mejor !!! El día que tenga un verdadero problema que hace entonces ? sale a matar gente .?
K.K. . (Cultura kuka ).
Que vergüenza esos padres porque no ayudan a su hija enseñándole que debe estudiar y no pegando a una profe para que la apruebe eso no sirve para nada
La década ganada maestros golpeados y humillados por que una presidenta dictamina que nadie puede repetir un país de burros y vagos quería y delincuentes juveniles que hacían presencia en la escuela sólo para cobrar el plan en mi época si traía una mala nota o le faltaba el respeto a la maestra me amas aba el lomo mis viejos y salimos buena gente y trabajadora por favor que este presidente traiga esos valores otra ves y basta de choripaneros
Y q culpa tiene la maetra si la pendeja no estudio q vieja ueca loco es la epoca ganada en mi casa no estudiava y cuando no pasavas te comias una palisa y a hora es al reves q gente de mierda agan q los pendejo tengan sus responsibilidad q es estudiar
Pero! !!!!si las clases no empezaron tocó a rendir! !!!!para mi es mentira esto
Que gente más ignorante,pobre dan lastima
PRESA TIENE QUE ESTAR!
EN LUGAR DE PEGAR HACE QUE TU HIJITA ESTUDIE!!!!!!!!!!
No correspondía la paliza a la madre, que no supo acompañar a su hijo?????????????
No estudian, las culpa es de los maestros, vuelvo a decir con.padres así, q contención tienen los hijos
y a la hija ?capaz que le dio un premio…..
A la Hja tendría q sacudirla x burra y perder el tiempo en el colegio
Xfavor que no juzgar los pies se pasan en la clase con los celulares no prestan atención empecemos Xque los maestros todavía no empeño las clases y ya ahí paros la educación desde los padres asta los colegio peor Xque los padres se enojan Xque no pasaron 1ra estudiaron seguro que no 2 do la madre que pego a las maestras mal Xque ella no es quien y lo bueno sería que vaya presa y la chica que estudie para rendir bien y las maestros dejar de joder con tanto paro que los chicos no saben nada llegan al secundario y no saben ni las tablas xfavor
Por esto no se puede parar la EDUCACIÓN. Se puede ser pobre y humilde pero NO BESTIA
Despues queremos q nuestros hijos sean educados lo principal arranca en la casa tiene q ir presa!!
no se puede creer lo q esta pasando!!!ser maestro ya es un trabajo de riesgo!!!
Yo no le pegaria a un docente ni permitiria que mis hijos les falten el respeto como mama alludo a mi hija en las tareas conque muchas veces los docentes no respetan a los.alumnos y cuando los agarran de punto ni que hablar
Presa y multa primero q si se.hubiera ocupado de su hijo para q estudie y tubiera ese caracter para poner limites y no dar ejemplos malos a su hijo
a estudiar sea dicho…………………..
ES ke con el KICHNERISMO, los alumnos pasaban o pasaban, como cambiar esa mentalidad
No tendrian q jusgar sin saber cm fue,,, no tendria q ver golpeado pero q pasa si es cm en muchas ocasione s ocurre q la maestra o profesora tiene algo encontra de esa chica o chica xq no crean q x tener estudios son mejor personas ahi algunos q dejan mucho x desear y si esa profesora o profesor lo hizo xq le tiene rabia a esa chica o chico y x eso la hizo q desaprovara pasado muchas veces q a estado bn el examen y lo an dado x desaprobado y x ahi a chicos q se an matado p rendir y x unos asentos lo an desaprovado cuando ahi docentes q tienen orrores ortograficos y esto q digo es verdad xq lo e visto al igual q xq no les cae bn un chico o chica lo desaprueban y es la palabra de ellas contra la de los chicos a mi hijo se lo hicieron y a un hijo de docente nunca lo ven rendir ni repetir y siempre son los abanderados ojo cn eso xq pasa en la mayoria de las escu no digo q todas sean asi pero ahi varias quiza esa madre se canzo de muchas injusticias obvio q esa no es la forma pero a veces los q menos tienen no reciben apoyo de ningun lado ni de la direccion de escuela q p eso estan es injusto pero es asi no jusguemos sin saber ni insulten
me ha pasado q una profesora no me quería y siempre se la agarraba conmigo.. tuve q solicitar reunión con directivos del colegio y ahí bajó el copete obvio no le gustó pero tampoco quería perder su trabajo.porque teníamos lista la carta para el consejo escolar.hay medios para realizar los reclamos..la violencia no ayuda el quedarse callado tampoco
Pero no fueron tus padres a pegarle!!!
Tenemos el don de la palabra para defendernos, y armas para pelear por nuestros derechos sin agredir fisicamente a nadie
Para pasar lo podés hacer con 2 materias previas, o sea se ensañaron con la pobre criatura varios docentes ? El problema es que los chicos no estudian , si haces bien un examen no te lo pueden desaprobar, que pidan el examen y lo vean en dirección .
Es muy cierto a mi hija le desaprobaron una prueba que enzima se esforzo edtaba para un 10 pero como el ultimo punto no entendio la consigna en realidad lo hizo y bien pero no era lo qie le pedian , le pusieron un 6, enzima las consignas sin puntajes , de donde saco ese 6? Y otrls que habian hecho la mitad de la prueba se sacaron un 7 y 8 , la verdad lloro mi hija cuando vio la nota , y ni siquiera se lo quiso tomar oral.😢
Por más que pidas el exámen y si te lo dan,muchas veces de mala ganas,los directivos se ponen del lado del docente.Hay mucha burocracia en los colegios estales,todos se quejan del nivel de estudio,que es malo que es poco que los sueldos… y los adultos nos olvidamos que en medio hay menores,que son victimas de todas las frustraciones de padres o docentes.
Naty Guzman fuiste a pegarle a la profesora por eso??
En todas las epocas hubo profesores q te tenian entreojos pero calladitos la boca lo aguantabamos y rratabamos d salir adelante estudiando
Es estúpido …q culpa tienen la maestra q su hija no estudio cagala a pedo a la pendeja x estar de joda
En nuestra época, era al rebes, la maestra era la segunda madre, respeto total de alumnos y madres.
M parese una locura levantarle la mano alas maestra YT hija q iso todo el año
Aveses da bronca todos los años paro despues prubas y los chicos no aprenden con media clase..
Pero tampoco ir a pegar tambien tienen q estudiar hechar la culpa deberia ser en conjuto los docentes x no cumplir con las clases
Los chicos x no estudiar cuando tienen q rendir
Y los padres x no poner de su parte ayudando a los hijos
Tampoco ir a pegar…tampoco hacer paros td el año.
Que ejemplo para la hija….en vez de preocuparse porque estudie ,muele a palos a la profesora…que facil hacen las cosas ciertas personas.
es porque no estudia nadie te regala nada si no das nada nadie
Q estudie la pendeja !!! Y sus padres tambien
Eso se paga con CÁRCEL !!!!!
Es mala la educación,yo me la paso estudiando y ej rendido 5 veces la misma materia no puede ser q nunca apruebe mi profesora mi examen o los de los chicos cdo ya emos estudiado hasta cn profesores y aun asi es imposible de aprobar la enseñanza es malisima van a quejarse x un sueldo cdo han faltado mucho a clases digo yo xq no se dejan de joder y van a laburar q para eso se les paga y si no les gusta la puerta esta abierta y le pueden dar el trabajo a quien realmente le interese
Sera que no has estudiado como corresponde.hacete cargo.
Esa es la decada ganada…los chicos no pueden repetir…los hacen rendir diez veces la misma materia…la educacion publica es mala…la de los padres peor…y anda critica un negro de estos y te salen con los DDHH…que el gobierno los tiene que ayudar etc etc…me perdone Dios…a estos basuras hay que erradicarlos…porque se puede ser pobre y humilde pero todo con educacion…ratas que derechos se creeran tienen…
Por Dios que ignorante que sos;con esa mentalidad que nos espera
Tal cual Ricardo
Blanca y vos que sos…queriendo justificar que ???
Blanca Elida Caballero mejor ni te contesto.
Lindo ejemplo para el hijo, aprender q todo se arregla a los golpes, las cosas se consiguen a fuerza de sacrificios y mucha voluntad.
hay rambo…rambito…brucce lee..quedaron afuera….
Tendra que ir en cana, acaso ya no hay una nueva ley, que dice que si una madre o un padre agreden a un maestro va en cana
Que hija de mil puta
Si así es la madre no quiero saber la clase de hijo que tiene igual a ella villeros inrespetuosos
no podemos insultar aLOS VILLEROS en toda clase social exinten estas lacras y cuanto mas poder adquisitivo mas idiotas son con sus hijos que esta el tituo quieren comprar
Tendrían q mandarlas presa varios meses. Quizás así entienda
Y las marginales asen esto,. nos les enseñan a las hija q deben tener responsabilidad..presa debe ir esa ..x no respetar
hacen
Estás negras. Patasucias son más malas q Rambo ja
UN BUEN CASTIGO A LA ENFERMA QUE LE DA EL EJEMPLO A SUS HIJOSen lugar de enseñarle a estudiar y ser responsable asi son los hijos de estos animales
Que gente ignorante la culpa ni es de la maestra es culpable la madre y padre x no poner límite a lis hijos
LEY DE LA SELVA !!!!!!!!! Habría que tomar medidas ejemplificadoras!!!!!!
HIJO DE MIL PUTAAA..
Mierda y eso que recien empieza el año jah que la hagan cagar a la vieja chota esa, no se puede andar por la vida golpeando gente solo porq si