Expone el artista Ricardo Rosas.
Promovido por el Museo de Arte Mendocino(MAM) y en el marco de la Semana Santa, durante los días 28 y 29 de marzo en horario de 18:00 a 23:00 hs se llevará a cabo una exposición de Arte Sacro.
Obra del maestro Ricardo Rosas, la muestra titulada Vía Crucis se podrá visitar en el Salón de la Catedral San Rafael Arcángel con entrada libre.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
56 COMENTARIOS
Im thankful for the blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I really like and appreciate your blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
A big thank you for your blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Major thankies for the blog post. Awesome.
Thank you for your blog article.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Thanks Again. Great.
I am usually to running a blog and i actually admire your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your website and hold checking for new information.
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Very informative article post.Really thank you! Want more.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog article. Cool.
Major thanks for the post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Great article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Great, thanks for sharing this article. Want more.
Really informative blog article.Thanks Again.
Thanks a lot for the article. Want more.
Very good article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
A big thank you for your blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise several technical points using this website,
since I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it
to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google
and could damage your quality score if ads and
marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing
content. Ensure that you update this again soon.
Hi I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by accident,
while I was researching on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here
now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous
post and a all round exciting blog (I also love
the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all
at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please
do keep up the superb work.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s web
site link on your page at appropriate place and other person will
also do same for you.
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well
as from our argument made here.
Thanks for finally writing about >Arte Sacro en la Catedral San Rafael Arcángel – MinutoYA <Liked it!
I do trust all the ideas you’ve offered in your post.
They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still,
the posts are too brief for beginners. May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
This paragraph gives clear idea in support of the new visitors of blogging, that in fact how to do
blogging and site-building.
Generally I do not learn article on blogs, however
I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do
it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to
see if it can survive a twenty five foot
drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My
apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know
this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share.
Many thanks!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images
on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment
is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Cheers!
It’s nearly impossible to find well-informed people for this topic,
but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me
out a lot. I’m hoping to give one thing back
and help others like you helped me.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
I am really glad to read this webpage posts which includes plenty of valuable information, thanks for providing
such data.
Hi, just wanted to say, I loved this post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
Hi there friends, its great post concerning educationand completely explained, keep it up
all the time.
whoah this blog is magnificent i love studying your posts.
Stay up the great work! You realize, lots of persons are looking round for
this info, you could help them greatly.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However
I am going through difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand the
reason why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting the same RSS issues?
Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Remarkable! Its actually amazing paragraph, I
have got much clear idea regarding from this paragraph.
I know this site gives quality depending content and other data, is there
any other web site which offers these data in quality?
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are
just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here,
certainly like what you’re stating and the
way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of
to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more
from you. This is really a great web site.
I will right away clutch your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me understand so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
Now I am ready to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming over
again to read other news.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I am hoping to provide one thing back and aid others such as
you helped me.
Hello! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs
up for the great information you have got right here on this post.
I’ll be returning to your site for more soon.
Hi, this weekend is good in favor of me, since this time i
am reading this wonderful informative paragraph here at my home.
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have learn this publish and if I may just I want to counsel
you few attention-grabbing things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I desire to read even more issues about it!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure
whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such
detailed about my problem. You are incredible!
Thanks!
Superb, what a blog it is! This web site presents helpful
data to us, keep it up.
magnificent issues altogether, you simply won a new reader.
What would you recommend in regards to your publish that you made some days ago?
Any positive?
It’s hard to find well-informed people on this subject, however, you sound like you know what you’re
talking about! Thanks
If you are going for finest contents like myself, simply pay a visit this web page everyday for the reason that it gives feature contents, thanks
I’ll immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t
to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me recognize so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
I used to be recommended this website by means of my cousin.
I’m not certain whether or not this publish is written by him as no one else understand such particular approximately my
problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Howdy! I know this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does building a well-established website like yours require a massive amount work?
I am brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal everyday.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and
feelings online. Please let me know if you have any kind
of recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!