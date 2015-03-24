Arte Sacro en la Catedral San Rafael Arcángel Compartir en Whatsapp

Expone el artista Ricardo Rosas.

La muestra se realizará en la Catedral de San Rafael.
Promovido por el Museo de Arte Mendocino(MAM) y en el marco de la Semana Santa, durante los días 28 y 29 de marzo en horario de 18:00 a 23:00 hs se llevará a cabo una exposición de Arte Sacro.

Obra del maestro Ricardo Rosas, la muestra titulada Vía Crucis se podrá visitar en el Salón de la Catedral San Rafael Arcángel con entrada libre.

