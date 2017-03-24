Una niña de 12 años que había desparecido 36 horas antes fue encontrada con signos de haber sido violada y estrangulada en el pueblo de Saladillo, a unos 50 kilómetros al este de la ciudad de San Luis.
El cuerpo de Florencia Abril Di Marco, quien había desaparecido el miércoles por la mañana, fue hallado por un grupo de vecinos alrededor de las 18:00 en el terraplén de un puente por el que la ruta 41 atraviesa el arroyo Saladillo.
Los lugareños hallaron el cuerpo de la nena cuando se acercaron al lugar para recoger “yuyos” para acompañar el mate.
El cuerpo de la niña estaba desnudo de la cintura para abajo y sólo tenía colocada una media.
Antes de ser identificada la víctima, el forense Ricardo Torres dijo, en declaraciones reproducidas por el Diario de la República, que la niña fue estrangulada “desde atrás por el surco de estrangulación va de abajo hacia arriba”.
El perito no detectó signos de defensa y dijo que la muerte se habría producido 30 o 32 horas antes del hallazgo del cuerpo.
La víctima presentaba una contusión en el rostro recibida después de muerta y se estima que fue arrojada al vacío desde el puente, por unos dos metros, por lo que se puede concluir que el lugar del hallazgo no es el mismo que el que se cometió el crimen.
Torres sostuvo que en los primeras exámenes en las zonas íntimas del cuerpo se pudo concluir que hubo sangrado y también se encontraron rastros de semen.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Tⲟday, taҝing into consideration the fɑst life-style tһat everｙone is havіng, credit cards get this amazing
demand tһroughout the market. Persons comіng from evｅry field ɑrе ᥙsing credit card аnd people ᴡho not uѕing tһe credit card hаve mad
uⲣ theіr minds tⲟ apply for one. Τhanks fⲟr giving your ideas abօut credit cards.
Ӏn thesｅ ddays of austerity plus relative panic аbout tаking on debt, mаny individuals bwlk
ɑgainst the idea ߋf usong ɑ credit card inn οrder to make acquisition оf merchandise
or eveen pay fօr ɑ vacation, preferring, instead onlу to rely
on the pаrticular tгied as welⅼ aѕ trusted means ᧐f mаking payment –
rraw cash. Hօwever, if you possess the cash аvailable tto mаke
the purchase 100 %, then, paradoxically, tһіs is thе best tіme ϳust tо be аble to usee tһe card for several good reasons.
One thіng is tһe fɑct tuat one of thе moѕt prevalnt incentives f᧐r utilizing
ʏoᥙr credit card іs a cash-ƅack or maｙbe rebate рresent.
Ԍenerally, yߋu ѡill gｅt 1-5% back ᴡith vɑrious
acquisitions. Dependinng ⲟn tһｅ credit card, уⲟu may get 1%
returning on most buying, ɑnd 5% in retfurn on expenditures made іn convenience stores, gas stations, grocery
sores аnd ‘member merchants’.
Thanks for theѕe pointers. One tһing I shoulⅾ alsо belіeve is tһe fact credit cards offering а 0% intｅrest oftn appeal to consumers togethedr ѡith
zero rate of intеrest, instant acceptance ɑnd easy oνеr-tһe-internet balance transfers, һowever beware ⲟff the mοst recognized
factor tһat wіll vokd that 0% easy streets annual percentage ate annd ɑlso throw anybody oout іnto the terrible house іn no tіme.
Thanks foor ʏߋur ideas. Onee tһing we’ve noticed is tһe fact banks pluѕ financial
institutions кnow thhe dimensions аnd spending patterns
of consumers ѡhile aⅼso understand that а lot of peopole mɑx ߋut tһere tһeir real credit cards аroսnd
thhe holidays. Ƭhey wisely tɑke advantage of this kіnd of
fact annd begin flooding a person’ѕ inboxx pⅼus snail-mail box ᴡith hundreds of
0 APR card оffers ѕoon аfter thе holiday season ends.
Knowing that if yoս are like 98% in the American оpen public, you’ll soar att tһe one opportunity to consolidate credit deb аnd
shift balances tⲟwards 0 interｅst rates credit cards. http://www.startblogg.se/index.php?a=stats&u=latonyaj22
I should admit that your post is absolutely interesting.
I have spent lots of my spare time reading your content.
Thank you for sharing!
Wonderful post. Didn’t know this, thank you for letting me know.
Q mierda tan basura tienen q poner la pena de muerte para los violadores
El padrastro mal nacido no puede vivir xq además de matarla la a violado reiteradamente. Pero la hdp de la madre no se daba cuenta q esa mierda violaba a su hija con tal de tener a un tipo sacrifican a sus hijos ella también debe ir presa por mugre xq en unos años se busca otro tipo y la q sufrirá será la bb q ahora tuvo. Hecho q el hijo d puta aprovecho al quedarse sólo y hacerle d todo a esa niña. Que Dios la tenga en su Santa gloria
Que hdp, una aberración sin nombre…pobre angelito que Dios le dé luz y su alma descanse en paz, JUSTICIA PAIS!!!
Mucha fuerza a la familia en su dolor Dios permite y dales paz
Bendiciones
Es algo que no se puede creer la persona que lo hizo no tiene perdon que la justicia de dios se encargue
PRESO I NO TIENE Q. Salir mas ese hijo de hpt
Mi más sentido pésame a esa familia q dolor el más grande dolor X perder un hijo la justicia divina les llegará si o si tarde o temprano
Dios Mio!!!!!! Que orrible
Descansa angelito..cuanta impotencia!
Reverendo hdp. Ojalá tengas una muerte lenta y dolorosa
Me duele el alma con estos temas. Que Dios te de la Paz que no tuviste en este plano infernal.
maldito hdp dios te maldesira y moriras podrido !!!!
Q hijo de puta pueda ser que lo manten al mal parido
Pobresita mi vida que calvario habrá vivido descansa en paz pequeño angelito
HDP quien haya sido!!!!
Si ubieran fucilado al primer violador todo esto no ubiera pasado..pero lo dejaron libre al primero el segundo al tercero..al cuarto…entonses los demas sigen violando total les aplauden lo q hacen hijos de remil putas
hay, tantas minas, q con tener un, macho ,al lado, no miden las concecuencias ,piensan con el chocho, y nocon la cabeza,mira loq pasohdp
Más mierda la madre q en 8 meses le entrega a su hija para llevarla a la escuela
Perpetua para el degenerado. JUSTICIA.
Que bronca lo mataría con mis propias manos.
Hdp quien tiene tanta maldad ?
Q.E.P.D.pobre angelito !!! Espero que encuentren rápido en hdp
Que horror, hasta cuando seguirá pasando?
Pena de muerte
Pobre criatura
Por amor a Dios asta cuando con estos atrocidades que impotencia que me da !!!
Pobrecita, cuánto habrá sufrido. Que Dios consuele a su flia y que pronto la justicia encuentre a los asesinos .
Are there any certain types of rules you have to follow? Is it necessary to set the blog up yourself or are there ones that help you set up it up?
QEPD pobre criatura y el que fue tierne que morir en una hoguera
Pena d muerte pena d muerte y q sufran como hdp
malditos hay que caparlos malditos malditos
Pobrecita QEPD
Que horror dios.mio tanta maldad xqu se ensañan contra los niños lastimarlos de esta forma son inosentes de tanta maldad
Tiene que existir la pena de muerte para las lacras que cometen estos hechos aberrantes por Dios , duele en el alma leer lo que le hicieron a esa criatura . Como pueden andar tranquilos después de cometer semejante crimen
N
Tenes razon Maria Pena De Muerte asi se termina todas estas injusticias!!!!!!
Descansa en paz, almita.
Pena de muerte para estos HDP, no merecen tenerles piedad
Angelito su mama estaba internada porque tuvo familia ,el padrasto la llevo al colegio que nunca entro la nena todo muy raro
Delen
Pidamos para todos estos hdp pena muerte haber si así se dejan de joder ay tantas ofrecidas y buscan a un inosente si lo encuentran felen palos hasta que se muera
Hay dios.santo por que tanta crueldad.por que tanto hpt suelto.
Que tristeza. Mis condolencias a la familia.
Degenerado hdp no tenes perdón de dios
Pobrecita. Lo que debe haber sufrido. JUSTICIA
pobrecita toda una vida x delante un ángel de Dios
Cuanta tristeza por Dios , como se puede vivir con este dolor por esta niña , cuando pondrán una ley para estos violadores q dolor por favor hermosa niña , no cuidan a sus hijos por un extraño en la casa q se adueña de los niños , los tratan mal , asen lo q se les da la gana , hasta cuándo , Dios se encargará de su justicia divina al q lo hizo …. Descanza en paz bella niña …..
El que lo Halla hecho lo va a pagar muy caro en esta vida todo se paga es un maldito……
Que impotencia por Dios que te da esta noticia
Mal nacido
La maldita madre tiene culpa no pueden estar si no tienen un macho meten a cualquier tipo en la casa despues pasan estas cosas
Que hijos de mil puta solo era una niña..malditos degenerados de mierda los mataria con mis propias padres…Pobre su familia mucha fuerza…y pobre angelito ojala encuentren a los culpables!
Esperó que le encuentren al cobarde …y los hagan pagar…sepan mal p. Todos los que están en pricion, no está por abusar..de mujeres..meno de nena…justicia……
Mi mas sestido pesam a la madre .. y el padrastro supuestament la dejo en el colegio.. jja x dios q tontera. .. es un poko raro eso n les parece…
Hasta cuando vamos a tener q seguir conviviendo con las bestias a son capaces de hacer tremenda aberración? Hasta cuando vamos a tener q vivir con miedo a q nuestros hijos salgan solos? Hasta cuando vamos a tener q soportar q las personas q deben ocuparse de nuestra seguridad se sigan rascando y peleen x LA GRIETA O NO GRIETA mientras son NUESTROS HIJOS/AS los q mueren en manos de estos seres despreciables? Señores queremos VIVIR EN PAZ Y CON LA SEGURIDAD Q MERECEMOS. AMAMOS A NUESTROS HIJOS Y QUEREMOS VERLOS SALIR Y LLEGAR A CASA SANOS Y SALVOS.
Q lo quemen vivo pero no hasta la muerte sino q quede vivo y encerrado en la carcel ardiento y q lo violen todo los dias con un palo de escoba o con algo que sienta el mismo dolor q sintio esa pobre niña Q.D.E.P…..fue el padrastro.
Mucho derechos humanos, para cuando la pena de muerte.
EL CIELO TIENE UN ANGEL HSO Y LA LUNA JUGARA CON ELLA EN LAS NOCHES DE UN CIELO PLENO DE ESTRELLAS A LA RONDA DE CANTOS ETERNOS Y CORRERA X LAS CALLES DE ORO Y LUZ DONDE NO HAY DOLOR VUELA ALTO NIÑA K PARA VOZ HAY UN LUGAR MAGICO CONSUELA A TUS PADRES Y SERES KERIDOS DESDE DONDE ESTES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dios miooooo. …tenia esperanza que fuera solo un escape y volvería. …me duelen leer estas noticiad
Que tristeza
Hdp
Que hijo de puta Ojalá que te en cuentren violín de mierda y que te mate hijo de puta
Apunten al padrastro
Si encontraron semen. Ojala puedan determinar quien le hizo eso. Dios la tenga en su gloria!
Ojo con los padrastros!!!!!!
Mmmm
Cuanta indignación !!!!! No pueden pasar estas cosas !!!!!!
Hay que matarlos a todos pobrecita quien sabe lo que habra sufrido hdmp no tienen perdon que lo agarren esa basura de mierda matarlos es poco supuestamente tenia que ir ala escuela i sea el Padrasto fue la ultima persona que vio la nena? Que dolor para esa madre por Dios cuanto horror e impotencia lpm
Circulo fliar dicho por la policia
Que hijo de put…. Lo que isieron eso no lo tienen que matar los tienen que mutilar los testiculos y que orinen sentados haci cuando vallan al baño se acuerden de lo que isieron y tambien marcale en la frente lo lacra que son k cuando caminen por la calle todos sepan se merecen todo en esta vida lacras pobre nena y tantas otras mas agan algo por favor los estan matando a nuestras generaciones como animale y no se dan cuentan agan algo con esas lacras y a la flia mucha fuerza pobre angel que descanses en paz mi amor
Hijo de re mil puta. Ojala lo encuentren. Mal parido
Que pena por Dios cuanta maldad. Pueda ser que se encuentre el o los culpables.
Haimugere tan llegua kenolesinporta los hijos. Nopueden bibir sin huna pistola despues lloran
Dios mio q triteza !! Pobre angelito !!! Cuanto dolor
Que hijos de muy putas. Ojala que se pudra en la cárcel
Qdep angelito y que se haga justicia que el hdrmp que hiso esto pague x Dios
Me entristece xsuerte tienen muestra de semen espero encuentren pronto al maldito
H.D.R.M.P…
Dios perdón..!! Pero hay q matarlos a estos degenerados..!! Dios q impotencia..!! Dios, recibe a Florencia en tu regazo y dale paz..!!
Maldito hdremil puta hacerle eso a una niña!!!de donde salió ese animal ,ni animal ya q los animales cuidan a sus crías con la vida! !!!!
MATEN A LOS VIOLADORES !!!
Y a los narcos.
Justicia x manos propias.xque un par de años y salen xque ellos tienen todos los derechos…
Pobre madre …
Dios que dolor por que por un niño es un angelito como alguien puede matar violar a que dolor siento ,mi pesame a la familia !!!
Q.h.d.p,ojala l agarren al culpable
Sin palabras
El culpable será sorpresa. Que lo investiguen
Por Dios!! Como puede existir gente tan inhumana que haga esa cosas tan horrenda cn una criatura que recién iva conociendo la vida.
Q.E.P.D ese angel y Dios le de fuerzas a su familia
Que Dios Ayude en estos delitos. Como puede ocurrir semejante atrocidad?
Que bronca yo me pregunto qu necesidad mandar a la niña a la escuela cuando se está pasando x un momento q es de la familia la llegada de un bebé
Pobrecita, maldito cobarde que vaya preso
Por Dios!!! Que bronca me da!!! Hay mujeres que por tener un macho en la casa!! No les importa como trata los hijos, si se los maltratan, violan! (no digo que este sea el caso) piensan con la cachucha!!! No con la cabeza!! Encima pariendo criaturas todos los años! Para traerlas a sufrir!! A esa clase de mujeres hay que castrarlas! Junto a los degenerados violadores!!!
Totalmente de acuerdo con tigo,
Susana. Estoy de acuerdo con vos a la mujer castrarla , pero el violador no se soluciona también castrarlo porq es un enfermo q viola con lo q tengan a mano. A esos hay q darlos a otros violadores para q vea q se siente, ellos gozan ver una mujer sufrir de dolor , pero a ellos se lo tienen hacer para que vean hasta donde sufrió la víctima.
VERDAD.
Tremendo lo qué está pasando en Argentina, se congela el alma de escuchar y ver esas atrocidades
Que dolor x dios …!!! Esa niña era compañera en la escuela de mi niña…cuánta maldad. ..!!!
Amen
Hay que matar a los que matan y a los violadores encima lo vuelven a hacer. Hijos de remilputa!
pobrecita!!!…espero que estas lacras sean apresadas y la lis SEÑORES LEGISLADORES QUE HAGAN UNA LEY QUE NOS PROTEGA DE ESTOS ENFERMOS… QUE
HAYA UN REGISTRO NACIONAL DE VIOLADORES Y QUE SEAN CASTRADOS, NO QUIMICAMENTE SINO QUE LES CORTEN LOS TESTICULOS!!.
Que hijos de puta es lo único q se me cruza x la mente.. QUE HIJOS DE PUTA
quien haya cometido semejante averracion PENA DE MUERTE yo no pago mis impuestos para pagar juicios boludos y menos mantener hdmil p en la carcel
Encuentrenlo y que vaya preso y ahí que lo violen con un fierro y después que lo maten
Mis más sentido y respetuoso pésame a la madre de Florencia.
Hjp q basuras q son cagones hay q matarlos de una
Una vez mas las noticia anuncia la muerte x violencia a una criatura.Y nos sigue perturvando aunque sigan saliendo este tipo de noticia.Que es la justicia un aleado del delito q un o unos Animales hagan esto y no lo paguen Sin ofender a los Animales.Eyos actuan x sus propios actos.Los HDP. Lo hacen premeditado y con enzañamiento x placer o x q estan Aburridos.PERO LA JUSTICIA TIENEN BUITRES Q DIRAN ERAN MENORES O ESTABA BAJO LOS EFECTOS DE LA DROGA O DEL ALCOHOL.Y LOS VEREMOS CAGANDOSE DE RISA X LAS CAYES.DENOS LA POSIBILIDAD DE Q SE LOS ENTREGUE A LA FLIA.LOS AMIGOS .VECINOS DE LAS VICTIMAS .ESTO ES BRONCA AJENA PERO SI QUEDA ALGO DE EYOS SE LO DEJAMOS A LA SRA.JUSTICIA.VIEJA DE MIERDA.
A los que hicieron esos hijos del diablo, con la chiquita que los violen y los maten hdp
Que tristeza causa tanto daño a una niña indefensa pobre angel sin palabras aquien lo hizo que la justicia divina caiga sobre ese hinhumano
Sin palabras…cuanta tristeza….me siento desconsolada como mama !
CUANDO PERO. CUANDO. COMENZARAN A MATAR ESTOS MAL NACIDO. ME PREGUNTO PARA QUE LO QUIEREN Y DARLE DE COMER GRATIS. MUERTE A ESTAS LACRAS…………
Por favor la pena de muerte ya para estos mal paridos perdon Dios mio pero no hay otra ,q.e.p.d.esa chiquita
Que mal cuando va terminar esto que nos maten a las criaturas
QEPD , una desgracia terrible pobre criatura
EL PADRASTO SEGURO LA MATÓ EN AUSENCIA DE SU MADRE !!!!!! SEGURÍSIMO FUÉ ÉL
que asco loco que hdp xfavor cuiden a sus hija decen cuenta quea esa edad sin niña y se tiene qur ver como tal ay mucho mal paridos en ña sociedad que no le importa nada xfavor que impotemcia
que horror por dios me ponen tan mal estas situaciones que paguen los degenerados asesinos
Hdmp…mal nacido..lacra…inmundo..
Noooooo que hdp mi amor no tenías la culpa de estos hdp Dios te de paZ
, Fué el padrastro el que la llevó al Colegio y nunca llegó??? Bastante fácil parecería no ???
Es lo que yo pienso, si el la llevo y no entro al colegio. Para mi es él,. Quizás me equivoque pero no hay otra.
Eso los politicos no lo ven por q no les pasa ah ellos lo mejor q podrian poner es la pena de muerte los derechos humanos son para para los mugrientos estos y nosotros cada ves mas presos en nuestras casas …
………….
Que tristeza !!! Que Dios haga justicia con quién cometió ese salvajismo .
Dios mio x q tanta maldad
Muy indignante y triste
Q hijos de putas son lo q isieron eso q dios los castige y lo siento mucho p su familia p no se queden así nomas agan q las paguen
Tengo dos hijas d esa edad..se me hace un nudo en la garganta y se me llenan los ojos d lágrimas de sólo pensar el sufrimiento de esa niña y el dolor eterno de sus papis…que hijos d puta no tengo palabras para describir el odio que me nace hacia estos degenerados d mierda…sólo la pena de muerte solucionaría todo esto..condenando a muerte a dos o tres d esos degenerados la pensarian 80 veces antes d hacer algo así.porque tanta saña con una niña.Que amargura y q impotencia siento..cuánta tristeza por esa criatura que Dios la tenga a su lado.
Estoy totalmente de acuerdo con vos,si a estos degenerados le dieran pena de muerte los otros lo pensarian,estamos cansados de hechos aberrantes.sin ir mas lejos la aparicion del bb que le quitaron todos los organos,
Leonardo Rodríguez creo q es más que obvio que me refiero a su espíritu.Si Dios la hubiese tenido a su lado el violador no estaría en el mismo lugar q ella.No crees?
Primero torturarlo hasta que se desangre este hdmp
Yo estoy muy de acuerdo con vos pena de myerte
Pena de muerte..pobre criatura!!!Dios mio!!!
Pienso lo mismo,PENA DE MUERTE! !!!no se recuperan más.
Dejen de matarnos hijos del mil puta..ya basta de violencia y femicidios!
Inhumano tuvo que ser quien fue capaz de hacer una cosa así.
Tendrian que investigat al marido de la madre xq el la llevo a la escuela y nunca llegó.pobre niña,xq tanto ensañamiento!
Reverendos hijos de mil puta hay que matarlos pero en este pais es todo siga..siga…que dios te ilumine angelito!
Si enfermos degenerados. No se pero esto es terrible que dios le de fuerza a la familia
Ese si no fue el padrastro ?! Que hijos de puta !!!
Hay que matarlos en estos casos xq lo vuelven Aser lacra hijo de puta con todas las letras Matarlo
Es la niña que ayer habló el padrastro ? No lo puedo creer
Que triste ! , no puede ser que pasen estas cosas
Ojala se esclarezca rápido esas ratas están cerca y la policía lo sabe
Cuando uno pide pena de muerte,algunas personas cuestionan, hasta se enojan, pero es de la única manera ya de para esto. Nos están matando los hijos, nietos, abuelas abusadas, niñas discapacitadas violadas, mujeres muertas, robo y muerte a los personas común trabajadora, nos está matando como a perros, vivimos encerrados, cuando los hijos salen no sabemos si es el último día que los vemosNO SE PUEDE VIVIR ASÍ, HAGAN ALGO SEÑORES QUE TIENEN EL PODER DE PARAR ESTONOS ESTÁN MATANDO LOS HIJOS
Porq!!!porque hacen eso!!!malditos enfermos pobre niña q tristeza….porque tienen q hacer eso con una criatura…el miedo,la desesperación,el dolor…todo lo q debe d haber sentido esa pobre niña indefensa!!!!!maldito hdrmp ojalá y lo encuentren y lo metan a la cárcel y lo violen todos los días pedazo de mierda!!!!!
Como cagaria a piñas a la madre !
Pobre angelito Dios la tenga en su santa gloria! Tengo una hija y me mucha impotencia estas aberraciones porque nunca se las castiga como deve ser para estas vestías pena de muerte la cárcel no sirve porque por una u otra cosa siempre los dejan libres y vuelven hacer lo mismo hay que sacarlos de raíz! No hay otra
Se tendría que empezar a exigir que todos los habitantes de la República Argentina registren sus huellas dactilares y a todos los hombres se les tendría que pedir una muestra de semen, de esta forma se podría identificar a quien viola o mata.
Totalmente d acuerdo! !!
ay que matar ah esa clase de jente
doce añitos…!!! QUE HORROR…!!!!
Pobrecita!! Dios mio!!
Q tremendo hdmp el o los q lo hicieron q se encarguen los presos pena de muerte
Que mal ?? Por Dios mi más sentido pésame para la familia
Cómo se puede cometer este horror?? Enfermo desgraciado, pena de muerte yaaaaaa
Pena de muerte , colgarlos en la plaza para que todos lo veamos y así se va terminando esto , no se puede más
Q.E.P.D. Tiene que haber pena de muerte para estos casos.
Que Dios haga justicia con los culpables y q le de fortaleza a su flia.
Pueda ser que se haga justicia, siempre es alguien cercano a la familia, hdrmp ojalá te pudras y te agusanes maldito, maldito siempre se la agarran con los mas débiles .que impotencia y trizteza por este Angelito QEPD hermosa.
Qepd. Dios Santo pon justicia
Por Dios algo raro están ocultando, pobre criatura pasar por tanto dolor, no hay perdón para esa clase de lacras Yo tengo 2 hijas mujeres y 1 nieta les pasa algo y mayo ya no me importa nada, no tenemos justicia x ser mujeres pueden hacer los q les venga en gana a los hombre violarnos, pegarnos, psicopatiarnos q no se olviden a los parió una mujer
El fue el que supuestamente la dejo en el colegio…hdp….que le hagan lo mismo en la carcel
Todos los dias
Hijo de mil puta!! Hay que cortarsela y dejarlo que se desangre!!!
Hdp. Cuando se va a terminar este horror. .
POBRE ANGELITO!!QUE DIOS LA CUBRA CON SU MANTO.
Y el Padrastro,q lugar tiene en esta triste historia!?
Pobresita que horror!!!!!
Mmmm hay q ver las camaras y los hoarios aca hay algo raro
Investiguem.al padrasto
Lacra h.d.p ojala se te agusane el miembro se te caiga de a pedazos, mugriento rebentado,de donde naciste cucaracha asquerosa?
Hdmp!!
Pobre. Angel. Qepd
Q Dios aga su justicia y q m perdone hay q matarlos a esos Hdp tengo hijaz y son la razón de mi vida x q la mujer tan sufrida hay q matar a esos mal. Nacidos q impotencia
Deben encontrar a los culpables o el culpable y que no salgan más
Dios como se puede estar tan enfermo!¡!!!