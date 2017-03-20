La Presidenta afirmó que esa es la forma para que “todos tengan acceso a salud, educación y vivienda” y llamó a seguir las metas de “agregar valor, generar industria y trabajo”. Al encabezar la inauguración de obras de ampliación del aeropuerto de Ushuaia, destacó que de 2003 hasta hoy el ingreso “de turismo receptivo se ha más que duplicado”.
“Se trata de una formidable y moderna instalación. Se ha logrado recuperar nuestra línea de bandera. Muchas veces desde la ciudad-puerto no se tiene comprensión de lo que ello significa. Muchas veces se maximiza la rentabilidad y sólo se conecta lo rentable.
La recuperación de la línea de bandera significó agregar un punto más a un destino que, como Ushuaia, es generador de puestos de trabajo”, dijo Cristina.
Visita a una fábrica
La presidenta sostuvo esta tarde que “estamos comprometidos en redistribuir el ingreso” y anunció que “hemos tomado medidas para preservar los empleos y para incorporar 1.500 puestos nuevos de trabajo”.
Al recorrer una empresa de electrodomésticos en Ushuaia, Cristina dijo que “este modelo recuperó la esperanza de los argentinos” y señaló que “cuando el mundo se derrumbó quedó demostrado que teníamos razón en lo que queríamos hacer en la Argentina y no en lo que nos decían que teníamos que realizar”.
También aseguró hoy que va a “defender con uñas y dientes el trabajo que los argentinos recuperaron y que necesitamos multiplicar aún más”, al visitar una fábrica de electrodomésticos en Tierra del Fuego.
“Necesitamos desarrollar la industria nacional”, agregó Cristina, al hablar con los trabajadores de la empresa, donde sostuvo que “el modelo que defendemos es el de la producción y el trabajo”.
En ese sentido, la presidenta señaló que “quiero decirles a todos que tenemos que trabajar y aprovechar esta crisis internacional para sustituir importaciones de artículos de alta tecnología”. “Esto va a significar que la inversión se va a multiplicar en puestos de trabajo y en más distribución de la riqueza”, aclaró la mandataria.
Finalmente, y al ser saludada por miembros del sindicato de la Unión Obrera Metalúrgica (UOM), Cristina afirmó: “Necesitamos gremios fuertes, son muy importantes para la preservación de los puestos de trabajo”.
La presidenta recorrió la planta de electrodomésticos Electronic Sistem, ex Continental, ubicada a 5 kilómetros del centro de Ushuaia.
Tras esa visita, la Presidenta tiene previsto inaugurar las obras de remodelación y ampliación del aeropuerto internacional Malvinas Argentinas de esta ciudad.
