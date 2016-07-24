Los datos corresponden a una familia que manda a sus hijos a la escuela pública y no tiene auto ni prepaga, según datos de la Dirección de Estadísticas y Censos porteña.
Un matrimonio con 2 hijos menores necesitó en junio casi $ 20.000, una cifra que buena parte de los porteños con empleo están lejos de alcanzar, para cubrir los gastos del mes.
Quien lo dice es la Dirección de Estadísticas y Censos de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires que, para junio, valuó en $ 19.899 los costos de una canasta de consumo media durante un mes. Son $ 663,30 por día, de acuerdo al informe de ese organismo oficial difundido hoy.
Con relación a diciembre, el valor de la canasta aumentó en $ 4.160, lo que representa un encarecimiento del 26% en apenas 6 meses. Y respecto de junio de 2015, el alza es del 44,7%.
La canasta de consumo porteña es moderada porque supone que la familia no tiene cobertura de salud privada (prepaga) ni auto, (utiliza el transporte público), los chicos asisten a la escuela pública y pagan un alquiler modesto de $ 3.723.
También es una canasta de consumo baja porque de los $ 19.899, el informe porteño calcula que el gas, la electricidad, el agua y el transporte público absorbieron el mes pasado $ 1.012. Un año atrás, sumaban $ 412. La diferencia representa un aumento del 145,6%. Y en salud, básicamente medicamentos, destinan $ 416,50, uno de los rubros con mayores incrementos en los precios (+47,5%).
