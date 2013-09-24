El convenio permite llevar adelante proyectos para la explotación de shale gas en área El Orejano, en la provincia de Neuquén. En tanto, el gobierno provincial y la alemana Wintershall arreglaron un plan para explorar un área de hidrocarburos no convencionales en Vaca Muerta.
La petrolera YPF firmó este martes un acuerdo formal con la firma Dow Argentina, subsidiaria de The Dow Chemical Company, para llevar adelante proyectos para la explotación de shale gas en área El Orejano, en la provincia de Neuquén.
El area El Orejano tiene una superficie de 41 kilometros cuadrados y se encuentra dentro del bloque de Vaca Muerta, en la cuenca neuquina.
“Argentina cuenta con algunas de las reservas de shale gas más grandes del mundo. A través de su participación con YPF para la explotación de estas reservas, Dow amplía su presencia y su aporte al desarrollo económico e industrial del país”, dijo Jorge La Roza, presidente de Dow Argentina luego de la firma del acuerdo.
En tanto, el lunes el gobierno de Neuquén firmó un millonario ingreso de capitales alemanes de la empresa Wintershall en un área de hidrocarburos no convencionales que es propiedad de la estatal Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén (GyP).
En Kassel, Alemania, el gobernador Jorge Sapag y el secretario de Energía, Guillermo Cocco, cerraron con los popes de la compañía teutona un plan para explorar un área de 97 kilómetros cuadrados en Aguada Federal, una partición del campo petrolero Aguada del Chañar, gestionado por GyP.
