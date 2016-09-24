Son las estimaciones de la Sociedad Rural de San Rafael.
Las fuertes heladas registradas desde los últimos días de agosto en el Oasis Sur, ha tenido efectos devastadores sobre los frutales de carozo, principalmente durazneros donde las pérdidas según estimaciones de la Sociedad Rural de San Rafael, llegarían al 80%.
Las temperaturas que cayeron hasta los 7 grados bajo cero, sumado a los fuertes vientos que vienen azotando el Sur Provincial, han tenido efectos devastadores sobre los frutales, siendo los durazneros los cultivos más afectados por estos fenómenos.
“En época de floración, los fuertes vientos hacen un “barrido” del polen y eso implica menor cantidad de cuaje en cada planta. Si a esto le sumamos las heladas que todavía siguen afectando las zonas de distritos, completamos un panorama muy funesto para los cultivos”, señaló Carlos, un técnico que a su vez tiene fincas en producción en el distrito de Cuadro Benegas.
Ante esta situación, y a pedido de los productores, el gobierno incluyó dentro de las compensaciones del Fondo Solidario Agrícola a los productores que sufrieron heladas desde el 1 de Setiembre, aunque desde la CGT local se ha solicitado que dado el daño provocado por los vientos, sea incluido como factor de riesgo dentro del fondo compensatorio.
