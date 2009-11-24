Éste martes 24 de noviembre, se viene la sitcom protagonizada por Marcelo Tinelli, Guillermo Francella y Adrián Suar en ShowMatch.
Además, el conductor mostrará una cámara solidaria en la que participó, disfrazado; y seis famosas bailarán en el duelo de El Musical de tus sueños.
Se viene un ShowMatch cargado de atracciones, que tendrá humor, emoción y mucho baile y talento en el duelo de El Musical de tus sueños.
LA SITCOM DE TINELLI, FRANCELLA Y SUAR
El conductor, el actor y el director artístico de El Trece serán tres compañeros de una compañía de seguros que vivirán una historia de enredos –escrita por Paco Hasse- en la que también actuarán Carla Conte, Sabrina Rojas y Romina Giardino (una de las bailarinas del staff de ShowMatch).
CAMARA SORPRESA/SOLIDARIA MARCELO
Por otro lado, también saldrá al aire la cámara sorpresa/solidaria que grabó la semana pasada Tinelli, en la que fue absolutamente caracterizado por Andrés Parrilla. Marcelo entrará a una casa a cumplir un sueño, disfrazado de empleado de DirecTV.
EL DUELO Y LA NUEVA GALA
Continúa El musical de tus sueños. Rocío Guirao Díaz, Silvina Luna, Silvina y Vanina Escudero, Laura Oliva y María Eugenia Ritó se medirá en un duelo y una de ellas dejarán la competencia. Además, se sumarán los tres famosos que ganaron el Repechaje del jueves –Ricardo Fort, Marías Alé y Adabel Guerrero- para arrancar con un nuevo ritmo: Exitos Populares.
64 COMENTARIOS
Yes, soda water is pretty I make crepes palacsinta using half soda water and half It’s fluffier and less sticky making it easier to
It’s hard to find educated people in this particular topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological globe
all is presented on web?
This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading incredibly slow for
me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
For most recent news you have to visit web and on world-wide-web I found this web site as a best website for most up-to-date
updates.
Good way of telling, and nice paragraph to take data regarding my presentation subject matter, which i am
going to convey in academy.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your post seem to be running off the
screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue
or something to do with web browser compatibility but
I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers
Fantastic website. A lot of useful info here. I am
sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thank you on your effort!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message
home a bit, but other than that, this is great blog. A great read.
I will definitely be back.
Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I
was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment
form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished
to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you
write again very soon!
Good article! We are linking to this particularly great content
on our website. Keep up the good writing.
Thank you, I’ve just been looking for information about this subject for a
long time and yours is the best I have came upon till now.
But, what about the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the supply?
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with
us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and wonderful design.
Hello there I am so thrilled I found your website, I
really found you by error, while I was searching
on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just
like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all
at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Great work! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the
internet. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this
submit upper! Come on over and visit my website .
Thank you =)
I have read some excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much attempt you place to create this sort of excellent informative web site.
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the information you present here and can’t
wait to take a look when I get home. I’m
shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome site!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t
show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say
wonderful blog!
These are actually wonderful ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some pleasant things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my website
thus i came to return the prefer?.I am trying to find issues to enhance my website!I guess its good
enough to use some of your ideas!!
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great work.
We stumbled over here different page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page again.
Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the web the simplest thing to bear in mind of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst folks think about issues that they just do not recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest
as well as outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects ,
other folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
Thanks
What i do not realize is actually how you’re now not really
much more well-liked than you may be right now.
You are very intelligent. You know therefore considerably in terms
of this topic, made me in my view believe it from a lot of various angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga!
Your individual stuffs nice. At all times maintain it up!
Hi exceptional blog! Does running a blog like
this require a great deal of work? I’ve virtually no
expertise in coding but I was hoping to start my own blog
soon. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject but I simply had to ask.
Cheers!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Very rapidly this site will be famous amid all blogging viewers, due to it’s pleasant articles
What’s up, I log on to your blog regularly. Your humoristic style is witty, keep up the good work!
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hey there this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if
blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so
I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.
You have some really great articles and I believe I
would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some
content for your blog in exchange for a link back
to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Kudos!
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed
reading it, you might be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark
your blog and will often come back at some point.
I want to encourage one to continue your great writing, have
a nice afternoon!
Good blog you have here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective.
A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that
“perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a superb job with this. Additionally, the
blog loads very quick for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!
Nice weblog here! Also your website quite a bit up very fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate
link for your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours
lol
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Superb work!
My family every time say that I am wasting my time here at web, however I know I am getting familiarity daily
by reading such good articles or reviews.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I’m inspired!
Extremely helpful info specifically the final phase 🙂
I handle such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for
a long time. Thanks and best of luck.
Greetings, I think your website could possibly
be having internet browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in IE, it has
some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other than that, wonderful blog!
What’s up, its fastidious post concerning media print, we all know media is a fantastic
source of information.
I know this web page gives quality based posts and
other data, is there any other web site which gives such data in quality?
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the
pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the challenges.
It was definitely informative. Your site is useful.
Thank you for sharing!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for
book publishers
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you
command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside
case you shield this hike.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried
it in two different web browsers and both show the same
results.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with
your website in internet explorer, might test this?
IE still is the market leader and a good portion of other people will omit your magnificent writing due
to this problem.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so
much about this, like you wrote the book in it
or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog.
A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
I for all time emailed this weblog post page to all my contacts, because if like to read
it next my contacts will too.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always helpful to read through content from other authors and
use a little something from other sites.
I want to to thank you for this fantastic read!!
I absolutely loved every little bit of it. I have you saved as a favorite
to look at new stuff you post…
Thanks for another informative website.
The place else may just I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect method?
I have a mission that I am simply now operating on, and I have been at the look out for such information.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post.
Thank you for providing these details.
I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be precisely what
I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content
for you personally? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write with
regards to here. Again, awesome web log!
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any
suggestions?
Thank you for every other excellent article.
The place else may just anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such info.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about business owner.
Regards
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your
blog and wanted to mention that I have truly loved browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing in your feed and I hope you write once more very soon!
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning
this website. I’m hoping to see the same high-grade content from you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my very own blog now 😉
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever
run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog
audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha
plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform
as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a lot!