Éste martes 24 de noviembre, se viene la sitcom protagonizada por Marcelo Tinelli, Guillermo Francella y Adrián Suar en ShowMatch.

Además, el conductor mostrará una cámara solidaria en la que participó, disfrazado; y seis famosas bailarán en el duelo de El Musical de tus sueños.

Se viene un ShowMatch cargado de atracciones, que tendrá humor, emoción y mucho baile y talento en el duelo de El Musical de tus sueños.

Tinelli, Francella y Suar

LA SITCOM DE TINELLI, FRANCELLA Y SUAR

El conductor, el actor y el director artístico de El Trece serán tres compañeros de una compañía de seguros que vivirán una historia de enredos –escrita por Paco Hasse- en la que también actuarán Carla Conte, Sabrina Rojas y Romina Giardino (una de las bailarinas del staff de ShowMatch).

CAMARA SORPRESA/SOLIDARIA MARCELO

Por otro lado, también saldrá al aire la cámara sorpresa/solidaria que grabó la semana pasada Tinelli, en la que fue absolutamente caracterizado por Andrés Parrilla. Marcelo entrará a una casa a cumplir un sueño, disfrazado de empleado de DirecTV.

EL DUELO Y LA NUEVA GALA

Continúa El musical de tus sueños. Rocío Guirao Díaz, Silvina Luna, Silvina y Vanina Escudero, Laura Oliva y María Eugenia Ritó se medirá en un duelo y una de ellas dejarán la competencia. Además, se sumarán los tres famosos que ganaron el Repechaje del jueves –Ricardo Fort, Marías Alé y Adabel Guerrero- para arrancar con un nuevo ritmo: Exitos Populares.

