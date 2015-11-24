La niña de Yde, que fue hallada por unos cortadores de turba holandeses en 1897. Los campesinos salieron despavoridos al ver el cuerpo, pues el pelo rojizo de la niña estaba tan bien conservado que creían haber visto al diablo.
Los arqueólogos del museo de Drents, al que fue trasladado el cadáver, descubrieron que en realidad la niña era rubia –los taninos presentes en la turbera habían coloreado su cabello con un rojo intenso–, tenía aproximadamente 16 años y había sido estrangulada con un cinturón de lana y apuñalada por encima de la clavícula izquierda.
Una tomografía computarizada reveló que niña había sufrido escoliosis, una curvatura anormal de la espalda y además tenía los pies hinchados y torcidos hacia adentro. Probablemente cojeara, aunque no es seguro que en este caso la discapacidad estuviera detrás del asesinato. La joven tenía afeitado todo un lado de su cabellera, que conservaba su longitud hasta el pecho en el otro lado. En estos tiempos esto era una marca de oprobio reservada a las mujeres adúlteras, lo que implica que la muchacha podría haber sido ejecutada por cometer una infidelidad.
