Evelyn Gisel Neila es la nueva Reina de San Carlos Compartir en Whatsapp

La bella joven representó al distrito de Tres Esquinas.

Evelyn Gisel Neila.
Este sábado, San Carlos celebró su Fiesta Departamental de la Vendimia titulada “Hijos del Agua y de la Tierra”, donde al término del espectáculo, fue coronada nueva Reina de la Vendimia, Evelyn Gisel Neila, una bella joven de 109 años que representó al distrito de Tres Esquinas.

La bella soberana, tiene ojos marrones, mide 1,70 mts y cursa el primer años de enfermería profesional.

