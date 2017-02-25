Tres personas debieron ser rescatadas.
Mientras el caos reinaba en el predio del Parque Central donde se llevaba a cabo la Vendimia de Capital que debió ser suspendida luego de que parte del techo del escenario fuera volado por el viento, una familia que huía en busca de refugio terminó dentro del lago con su vehículo, debiendo ser rescatados por personal de bomberos.
De las tres personas rescatadas, solo la conductora sufrió un fuerte golpe en una rodilla.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
368 COMENTARIOS
