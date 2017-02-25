En medio de la tormenta, un vehículo cayó al lago del Parque Central Compartir en Whatsapp

Tres  personas debieron ser rescatadas.

Tres personas debieron ser rescatadas del vehículo.

Mientras el caos reinaba en el predio del Parque Central donde se llevaba a cabo la Vendimia de Capital que debió ser suspendida luego de que parte del techo del escenario fuera volado por el viento, una familia que huía en busca de refugio terminó dentro del lago con su vehículo, debiendo ser rescatados por personal de bomberos.

De las tres personas rescatadas, solo la conductora sufrió un fuerte golpe en una rodilla.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

368 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *