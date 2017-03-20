El derrumbe de dos galpones, que causó dos muertos, evidencia la situación en el departamento.
Con muchas construcciones en riesgo de derrumbe, la comuna de Guaymallén salió a intimar a los propietarios de construcciones consideradas en “peligro de colapso”, para que procedan a su “inmediato desalojo y demolición en los plazos que establece la legislación municipal”.
En tanto, “en aquellos casos en que la construcción revista de riesgo a la seguridad pública y que el propietario incumpla con la instrucción de demolición, la comuna procederá con la demolición con cargo a la propiedad y en caso de no cancelarse la deuda con el municipio, se procederá a la posterior ejecución judicial de la propiedad”.
Este último procedimiento, incluye la demolición, el retiro de escombros y el cierre del terreno, con malla olímpica.
En tanto, los bienes o elementos de valor remanentes del proceso de demolición, serán dejados en el terreno y el retiro será de exclusiva responsabilidad de los propietarios.
Este tipo de construcciones representan un dolor de cabeza para el intendente Marcelino Iglesias, situación que quedó en evidencia con el derrumbe de dos grandes tinglados, uno de los cuales cayó sobre una vivienda, matando a una joven de 21 años y su pequeño hijo de 4 años.
