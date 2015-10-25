Gobernador por una noche Compartir en Whatsapp

Sin Pérez ni Ciurca, Eduardo Bauzá es el gobernador.

Eduardo Bauzá / Archivo.
Por una noche, Eduardo Bauzá debió asumir el rol de la máxima conducción del peronismo en la provincia, dado que ni Pérez ni Ciurca, estaban en la provincia, ya que ambos viajaron a Buenos Aires, para acompañar a Daniel Scioli en el búnquer naranja.

Acompañado de Rubén Miranda y otros dirigentes, Bauzá también admitió que “es necesario replantear algunos conceptos en la conducción del peronismo provincial”.

