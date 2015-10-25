Sin Pérez ni Ciurca, Eduardo Bauzá es el gobernador.
Por una noche, Eduardo Bauzá debió asumir el rol de la máxima conducción del peronismo en la provincia, dado que ni Pérez ni Ciurca, estaban en la provincia, ya que ambos viajaron a Buenos Aires, para acompañar a Daniel Scioli en el búnquer naranja.
Acompañado de Rubén Miranda y otros dirigentes, Bauzá también admitió que “es necesario replantear algunos conceptos en la conducción del peronismo provincial”.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
62 COMENTARIOS
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post. Great.
“I really like and appreciate your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.”
A big thank you for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
This is one awesome blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Awesome post.Thanks Again.
Im thankful for the article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks again for the blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
“Hello all, here every person is sharing these knowledge, so it’s nice to read this webpage, and I used to pay a quick visit this website everyday.”
Appreciate you sharing, great post. Keep writing.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Morning, i really think i will be back to your site
Im obliged for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Thank you for your article post. Really Great.
I really like and appreciate your blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Much thanks again. Great.
Really enjoyed this article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Very neat blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Me like, will read more. Cheers!
Thanks for the article.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
This is one awesome article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I value the article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
“I have really noticed that credit restoration activity must be conducted with tactics. If not, you are going to find yourself destroying your positioning. In order to succeed in fixing to your credit rating you have to verify that from this moment you pay all your monthly fees promptly prior to their booked date. It really is significant for the reason that by never accomplishing that, all other activities that you will decide to try to improve your credit rating will not be helpful. Thanks for sharing your ideas.”
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Fantastic post. Fantastic.
Me like, will read more. Thanks!
Very informative article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
I just want to mention I’m new to blogging and absolutely loved your page. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your site . You certainly come with remarkable writings. Cheers for sharing your web site.
This article will help the internet people for
creating new website or even a blog from start to end.
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog
and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information particularly the last section :
) I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this particular info for a very long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article
to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really know what you are speaking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally talk over with my web site =).
We may have a link trade agreement between us
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information much.
I was seeking this certain information for a long
time. Thank you and good luck.
Good post! We will be linking to this particularly great content
on our website. Keep up the great writing.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general
things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really great :
D. Good job, cheers
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of
late, yet I never found any interesting article like
yours. It is pretty value sufficient for me. In my view, if all webmasters and
bloggers made just right content as you did, the web will be much more
useful than ever before.
Informative article, just what I was looking for.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve
done a formidable job and our whole group will likely be grateful to you.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my
iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My
apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this
is completely off topic but I had to share
it with someone!
hi!,I really like your writing so much! percentage we keep in touch more
approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to
solve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look
ahead to look you.
Awesome website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any
community forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get
comments from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Appreciate it!
each time i used to read smaller articles or reviews that as
well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am reading at this
place.
I am no longer sure where you are getting your
information, but good topic. I must spend a while learning much
more or working out more. Thanks for fantastic info I was in search of this info for my mission.
Hey there I am so delighted I found your weblog, I really found you by mistake, while I was
searching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and
would just like to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all
round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to look over it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent
work.
I’ll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter
service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me recognise in order that I may
subscribe. Thanks.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Thanks!
If some one wishes expert view about blogging and
site-building then i propose him/her to pay a visit this blog, Keep up
the nice job.
This post will help the internet users for creating new
blog or even a blog from start to end.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article.
Thank you for supplying this information.
I simply couldn’t depart your website prior to
suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information an individual
supply on your visitors? Is gonna be back often to investigate cross-check new posts
Because the admin of this web page is working, no doubt very quickly it will be
well-known, due to its quality contents.
I do consider all the ideas you have introduced on your post.
They’re very convincing and will certainly work.
Still, the posts are very brief for novices. May you please
lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the
post.
Wow, incredible weblog layout! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
you made running a blog look easy. The total look of your site is excellent,
as smartly as the content!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much
more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
designer to create your theme? Great work!
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after going through many of the articles I
realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly pleased I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform
you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but
I’m having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most
blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
constantly i used to read smaller articles that as well clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am
reading at this time.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next write ups thank you once again.
I love what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included you guys to my
blogroll.