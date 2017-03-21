La búsqueda de una fuerte adhesión al blanqueo de capitales impulsa a la Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos (AFIP) a poner la lupa sobre nuevas inconsistencias, que encuentran día tras día luego de buscar datos, cruzarlos e ir personalmente con fiscalizadores. “No se tiró un medio mundo y se salió a pescar, se va al cardumen. Se arma un perfil de riesgo de evasores”, aseguró Alberto Abad, el titular del organismo, en un encuentro con la prensa.
A cinco meses de la fecha final del sinceramiento, la AFIP avanza en “acciones de inducción” en países del exterior, sin descuidar los bienes no declarados en la Argentina. En el ámbito local, ya encontró 12.300 propiedades en countries que no presentaron declaración de Bienes Personales, y 29.000 acreditaciones bancarias con montos “relevantes” sin presentación en Ganancias o Bienes Personales.
Pero eso no es todo. También registraron 2.431 casos de compra de dólar futuro por parte de personas físicas que no fueron presentados en la declaración de Ganancias, por un total de USD 1.900 millones. El foco también está puesto en embarcaciones, como yates y veleros. Fiscalizadores de la AFIP fueron personalmente a 73 guarderías náuticas y de entre 8.500 embarcaciones, dos de cada 10 no estaban declaradas.
Bajo este abanico de inconsistencias, el organismo no está enviando cartas al domicilio de los contribuyentes como en otras épocas, sino que informan a los contribuyentes desde su web, en la sección Nuestra Parte. “Ya hay dos millones de avisos”, aseguró Abad, acompañado por el director general de la DGI, Horacio Castagnola y el subdirector general de fiscalización, Marcelo Costa.
Se están analizando obras en construcción en 169 municipios, y también encontraron 4.357 personas físicas con depósitos en cooperativas y mutuales por $2.6o0 millones. “Hay que ver caso por caso, algunas son pseudo-cuevas”, aseguraron en el organismo.
En el exterior
El fisco no sólo “levanta la alfombra” de los contribuyentes dentro del país. A través de bases de datos públicas e intercambio de información más allá del acuerdo entre los países de la OCDE, se están produciendo avances bilaterales que llevarán a la firma de acuerdos.
El 12 de noviembre será el turno de firmar un acuerdo con Suiza, para que haya un intercambio de información a partir de 2018. Pero no hay que irse tan lejos. Luego de la visita a Brasil, el organismo volvió con mucha información sobre lo que hacen los argentinos en el país vecino fuera del radar impositivo.
“Nos darán nombre, apellido y fecha de nacimiento de cada uno, pero eso será desde enero, cuando se cierre el acuerdo”, adelantó Abad. Y subrayó: “Desde ahí tendrán tres meses para entrar al blanqueo”.
Tan sólo de 2015, se detectaron 11.000 argentinos que realizaron movimiento financieros en Brasil y que no fueron declarados al fisco de ese país. De ese total, 134 depósitos o extracciones de dinero llegó a un total de USD 90 millones. “Si no anunciaron al fisco de allá, es muy probable que tampoco lo hayan hecho acá”, proyectó Abad.
Unos 1.106 argentinos no tienen declaradas en Brasil las operaciones inmobiliarias, de los cuales los 142 primeros fueron equivalentes a USD 140 millones. “Es muy bajo el patrimonio declarado de argentinos en Brasil”, enfatizó Costa, en diálogo con periodistas.
En Estados Unidos y Uruguay se encontró nueva información. La información que surge de bases públicas dio cuenta de la existencia de 616 argentinos propietarios de bienes en EEUU, con 775 inmuebles no declarados, por USD 150 millones. En el segundo país, se detectaron 1.563 propiedades de argentinos sin declarar.
