Pero eso no es todo. También registraron 2.431 casos de compra de dólar futuro por parte de personas físicas que no fueron presentados en la declaración de Ganancias, por un total de USD 1.900 millones. El foco también está puesto en embarcaciones, como yates y veleros. Fiscalizadores de la AFIP fueron personalmente a 73 guarderías náuticas y de entre 8.500 embarcaciones, dos de cada 10 no estaban declaradas.