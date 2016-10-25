Aunque el Balón de Oro 2016 será entregado en base a lo que decidan 211 periodistas especializados de todo el mundo, los fanáticos parecen tener en claro quién es su favorito. En una encuesta de France Football, la tradicional publicación que entrega el galardón desde 1956, Lionel Messi se queda con la mayoría de los votos luego de que participaran más de un millón de usuarios.
La Pulga se impone en la votación con el 33%, por delante de Riyad Mahrez, nacido en Francia, figura del seleccionado argelino y actualmente en el Leicester inglés, quien acumula 29%. Tercero aparece Cristiano Ronaldo, con el 24%. Entre los tres acumulan el 86% de los votos.
Lejos del podio aparece Rui Patricio (3%) y Gianluigi Buffon (2%), mientras que Neymar, Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski, Hugo Lloris y Arturo Vidal tienen 1% cada uno. El resto de los 30 candidatos no alcanza la unidad porcentual. En este grupo se incluyen otros tres argentinos. Gonzalo Higuaín, Paulo Dybala y Sergio Agüero.
El Balón de Oro es entregado desde 1956 por France Football. Entre 2010 y 2015 el premio se otorgó conjuntamente con la FIFA. Como este año la entidad rectora del fútbol mundial no dará su patrocinio, France Footboll modificó el esquema que se había empleado en los últimos años: el elegido saldrá de la votación de 211 periodistas (uno por país), cada uno de los cuales eligirá tres nombres, mientras que los entrenadores y capitanes de selecciones no votarán.
Messi va por su sexto Balón de Oro (ganó en 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 y 2015), mientras que Cristiano lo ganó en 2008, 2013 y 2014).
