La prensa norteamericana informa que el aparato está siendo examinado por el Servicio Secreto norteamericano.
Fuentes policiales anunciaron que un dron fue hallado este jueves en el parque de la casa de gobierno estadounidense, en momentos en el que el presidente Barack Obama se encuentra de gira por la India.
Según informa la cadena ABC News, el pequeño aparato está siendo examinado por el Servicio Secreto norteamericano.
El hallazgo fue confirmado por el vocero presidencial, Josh Earnest, quien explicó que el aparato no suponía ninguna amenaza para nadie en el edificio.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
43 Comments
Ya pondremos un escudo antidrones.