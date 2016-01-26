Sanación de nuestros ancestros Compartir en Whatsapp

Sanacion-ascensión....Sanar la línea ancestral

A veces se asume que nuestros ancestros pertenecen al pasado y que su ausencia física es indicio de que están ausentes de nuestras vidas. Esta creencia es especialmente fuerte si nuestros antepasados fallecieron hace muchos años o antes de nuestro nacimiento. Esta suposición es una creencia por nuestra parte, no una realidad energética.

La realidad energética es que nuestros ancestros están siempre presentes en todos los aspectos de nuestra vida. Están presentes en el código genético, en nuestra sangre, en los rasgos físicos de nuestro cuerpo, en la estructura emocional que tejemos durante nuestra existencia y en situaciones que continúan repitiéndose en la estructura familiar de la que formamos parte. Los ancestros están presentes, no solamente en las cosas negativas que hemos heredado, sino también en nuestros talentos y habilidades, las profesiones que elegimos, e incluso en los lugares que escogemos para vivir.

Los traumas que nuestros ancestros experimentaron, los deseos que no fueron capaces de satisfacer, las promesas que se hicieron y los patrones emocionales que desarrollaron, son heredados por todos los miembros de la familia como ciclos pendientes que buscan resoluciones creativas.

La senda del desarrollo personal no sigue la ruta seguida por Lao Tze o Buda, sigue el camino trazado por nuestros ancestros en su paso por el mundo tomando buenas y malas decisiones.

El sanar la línea ancestral es una importantísima etapa en el trabajo con las emociones y en el de liberar obstáculos. El hexagrama 18 del I Ching denomina esta etapa “El Trabajo en lo Echado a Perder.” Una poderosa creencia que necesitamos superar es la que asume que en el pasado no se puede influir y, por tanto, no se puede cambiar.

 

