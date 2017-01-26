Hija de un policía, se suicidó utilizando el arma reglamentaria Compartir en Whatsapp

El terrible hecho tuvo lugar en el departamento mendocino de General Alvear.

Archivo.

Una niña de 14 años, hija de una mujer que desempeña tareas como auxiliar de la Policía de Mendoza, se quitó la vida utilizando el arma reglamentaria de su madre.

Según trascendió, la drástica decisión de la adolescente tuvo lugar luego de una discusión familiar, tras lo cual tomó la pistola Bersa 9mm de su madre y se encerró en el baño de la vivienda ubicada en calles Belgrano y Pierola de ese departamento y se disparó en la cabeza.

Gravemente herida, fue trasladada en un móvil policial al Hospital Enfermeros Argentinos, donde pese al esfuerzo de los médicos falleció.

La efectivo policial fue identificada como Daniela Coria.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

66 Comments

  • Centro de asistencia al suicida y atención en crisis, funciona de forma telefónica anónima y gratuita, en toda la República Argentina. 0800 800 135

