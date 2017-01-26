El terrible hecho tuvo lugar en el departamento mendocino de General Alvear.
Una niña de 14 años, hija de una mujer que desempeña tareas como auxiliar de la Policía de Mendoza, se quitó la vida utilizando el arma reglamentaria de su madre.
Según trascendió, la drástica decisión de la adolescente tuvo lugar luego de una discusión familiar, tras lo cual tomó la pistola Bersa 9mm de su madre y se encerró en el baño de la vivienda ubicada en calles Belgrano y Pierola de ese departamento y se disparó en la cabeza.
Gravemente herida, fue trasladada en un móvil policial al Hospital Enfermeros Argentinos, donde pese al esfuerzo de los médicos falleció.
La efectivo policial fue identificada como Daniela Coria.
Yo tengo dos hijos , Que están atravesando la adolescencia y hay que acompañarlos y mucha comunicación uno no puede opinar sólo ella sabe porque lo hizo pobre la madre
Vos saber leer hugo?
Comparto el comentario de Julieta y corrijo el número. Centro de asistencia al suicida y atencion en crisis: 0800 8000 135
No es bueno juzgar sin conocer las circunstancias y mas cuando hay una perdida irreparable
Para ya era grande sabía bien qué el arma mata pobre su madre que tiene que seguir viviendo con el dolor
no culpen a la madre no era una bb tenía 15 años !!
No
La mato el policia!
Como deja el arma al alcance!!!!!
Centro de asistencia al suicida y atención en crisis, funciona de forma telefónica anónima y gratuita, en toda la República Argentina. 0800 800 135