Alerta de granizo para San Rafael Compartir en Whatsapp

Se pide máxima precaución a quienes transiten por Ruta 143 entre San Rafael y San Carlos y Ruta 144 entre San Rafael y Malargüe.

Granizo sobre Ruta 144 / Archivo.

La Dirección de Agricultura y Contingencias Climáticas, emitió un alerta por granizo en algunas zonas de San Rafael.

“Alerta El Nihuil en 15 a 20 min, por tormenta con lluvia y granizo y R 180 (20 km al sur de El Nihuil) en 10 minutos. Lluvia debil para Los Reyunos”, señala el parte del organismo meteorológico.

La DACC alertó además por tormentas sobre Malargue, con lluvia y probable sobre la R 143 entre el Divisadero y Paso de las Carretas.

También se registra tormenta con lluvia para Laguna de Llancanelo y otra tormenta con lluvia y probable granizo para Ñacuñan y Ruta 153.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

47 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *