Se pide máxima precaución a quienes transiten por Ruta 143 entre San Rafael y San Carlos y Ruta 144 entre San Rafael y Malargüe.
La Dirección de Agricultura y Contingencias Climáticas, emitió un alerta por granizo en algunas zonas de San Rafael.
“Alerta El Nihuil en 15 a 20 min, por tormenta con lluvia y granizo y R 180 (20 km al sur de El Nihuil) en 10 minutos. Lluvia debil para Los Reyunos”, señala el parte del organismo meteorológico.
La DACC alertó además por tormentas sobre Malargue, con lluvia y probable sobre la R 143 entre el Divisadero y Paso de las Carretas.
También se registra tormenta con lluvia para Laguna de Llancanelo y otra tormenta con lluvia y probable granizo para Ñacuñan y Ruta 153.
