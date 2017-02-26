Cadena de Oración por Antonella Compartir en Whatsapp

La joven permanece internada en grave estado en el Hospital Lagomaggiore.

La joven que resultó gravemente herida.

La familia de Antonela Amorós, pidió a la comunidad iniciar una cadena de oración por  la joven sanrafaelina que presenta quemaduras en el 70% de su cuerpo, además de tener comprometidas las vías respiratorias.

“Su estado es muy grave. Hoy(por domingo) comenzó a tener fiebre y se deshidrata muy rápido. Los médicos dicen que es normal en un paciente quemado porque ha estado muy grave. Les pido por favor que hagan cadena de oración por anto”, señaló la mamá de la joven.

El grave accidente, tuvo lugar en Real del Padre en circunstancias que aún tratar de determinarse, aunque por el momento la hipótesis más aceptada, es que la joven fumaba un cigarrillo cuando intentó cargar combustible en la moto a raíz de lo cual, la nafta inflamó y envolvió a la joven.

