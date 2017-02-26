Este es el adolescente que mataron cuando volvía del Colegio Compartir en Whatsapp

Facundo Arraya, un adolescente de 18 años, fue el martes al colegio porque pensaba que ese día tenía que rendir libre una materia. Cuando llegó, se dio cuenta de que tenía que ir otro día, por eso decidió volver a su casa.

 Pero cuando retornaba a su hogar, tres jóvenes intentaron robarle y lo apuñalaron. Arraya fue trasladado al hospital Santamarina, en el barrio La Morita de la localidad bonaerense de Esteban Echeverría, pero murió algunas horas después. Por el hecho, fueron detenidos tres jóvenes de 15, 16 y 22 años.

Arraya había ido a la Escuela de Educación Media N° 8 de El Jagüel para rendir una de las últimas materias que le quedaban para terminar el secundario, pero a él le tocaba ir el jueves.

Cuando se bajó del colectivo, tres personas le robaron la mochila, el celular y algo de dinero, y además lo apuñalaron en el pecho. En ese momento, personas que presenciaron el hecho llamaron a la ambulancia, que lo trasladó al hospital Santamarina, donde murió mientras era operado.

