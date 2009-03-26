La dirigencia tiene decidido no tener más contratos en dólares. Esto afectará a varios jugadores, pero principalmente a Palermo, quien ya comenzó a mostrar su malestar por esta determinación.La decisión que adoptó la dirigencia de Boca Juniors de pesificar los futuros contratos de los jugadores causó resquemor y fastidio en las principales figuras xeneizes y por eso el goleador Martín Palermo dijo hoy que “es difícil comprender esta situación”.
Los dirigentes xeneizes ya alertaron, en forma privada, que la próxima renovación de contratos -entre ellos los de Martin Palermo y Hugo Ibarra- se producirá con una “pesificación” acorde a los tiempos de crisis que corren y debido a los avatares económicos de la institución.
“Yo no le tengo que demostrar nada a nadie. Hice grandes sacrificios en mi carrera y espero que tengan eso en consideración”, expresó el goleador platense en declaraciones a radio La Red.
El centrodelantero, quien deslizó que tiene ofertas de otros clubes, finalizará su convenio con Boca el 30 de junio próximo y se aguarda una dura lucha económica para lograr la continuidad del jugador.
“Mi prioridad es Boca y terminar mi carrera con esta camiseta, pero habrá que esperar. Cuando llegue el momento me juntaré con los dirigentes o con Bianchi (el manager general del club) para dialogar”, enfatizó.
Por su parte, otro de los involucrados en la futura renovación contractual, el formoseño Hugo Ibarra prefirió el silencio, aunque se descuenta que también su vínculo sufrirá una “pesificación” para poder
continuar en el club.
(telam)
