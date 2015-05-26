China se atendrá al concepto de “defensa activa” en su estrategia militar y buscará una cooperación internacional más estrecha en los asuntos de seguridad global, según un documento divulgado por Pekín
El libro blanco de la estrategia militar de China, publicado por el servicio de prensa del Consejo Estatal, señala entre los factores desestabilizadores globales el aumento de la presencia estadounidense en diversas partes del mundo, el reforzamiento del sistema de alianzas militares con su participación, así como una amplia revisión por parte de Japón de su concepto de seguridad militar
El documento acentúa que “China no atacará a no ser que nos ataquen”, dando a entender que una agresión en su contra provocaría un contraataque.
Entre los dominios de seguridad críticos subraya los océanos, el espacio, el ciberespacio y las fuerzas nucleares, excluyendo la posibilidad de una carrera armamentista nuclear con otro país.
