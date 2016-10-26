El municipio volverá a montar el parque de simulacro vial en Taboada y Vargas con el objetivo de promocionar conocimientos básicos a los niños en su desempeño como peatón, pasajero y conductor.
La Subsecretaria de Tránsito del departamento, vuelve con el programa de concientización de normas viales para los alumnos de las escuelas primarias. Mañana jueves a partir de las 10:30 hs, se inaugurará el parque vial, por primera vez en el centro lujanino, con estudiantes del Colegio Vitivinícola.
El parque temático tiene como finalidad lograr la interacción e integración de los niños sobre la problemática vial, crear un espacio recreativo, formativo y de reflexión desde una perspectiva técnico/práctica para abordar conocimientos viales, internalizar aspectos básicos de compartimientos en la vía pública y socializar los aspectos positivos de la educación vial.
La iniciativa del municipio a través de la Dirección de Educación, está destinada a los alumnos de primero a tercer grado de los establecimientos educativos del departamento. La actividad se desarrollará en dos turnos: mañana de 9 a 13 hs y tarde de 14 a 17 hs. Se solicita pedir turno con anticipación. El recorrido dura 1 hora y abarca la capacitación de 35 alumnos.
Las escuelas que deseen formar parte del recorrido deberán llamar al 4982199 o al 153445928 o escribir a la siguiente dirección de correo electrónico: parquetematicovial.lujan@gmail.com .
Tendría ser para adultos también! !