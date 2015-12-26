¡A cocinar un rico Arroz con Pollo!
Ingredientes
Pollo, 1
Arroz 2 tazas
Caldo de verdura o ave, 4 tazas
Cebolla 1
Ají morrón verde, 1/2
Ajì morrón rojo, ½
Arvejas (si son frescas mucho mejor), 100 g
Azafrán, 2 dedales
Perejil A gusto
Aceite de oliva, cantidad necesaria
Preparación
– Cortar el pollo en ocho partes, (separar las patas de los muslos y dividir cada pechuga en dos)
– Dorar las presas de pollo de ambos lados, en una sarten con aceite, hacerlo de a poco para que no se baje la temperatura.
– Pelar y picar la cebolla.
– Quitar las nervaduras y semillas de los ajíes y picar.
– Rehogar en una olla el ají picado y la cebolla hasta que esta última transparente.
– Incorporar el arroz, revolviendo hasta que transparente un poco (sin dorarse.
– En un cucharón con caldo disolver el azafrán y echarlo en forma pareja a la preparación de arroz..
– Agregar el pollo y el caldo.
– Si las arvejas son frescas incorporarlas en este momento, de lo contrario hacerlo unos 5 minutos antes de retirar del fuego.
– Dejar cocer el arroz con pollo durante 20 minutos a fuego moderado y cacerola destapada, revolviendo de vez en cuando.
– Tapar la olla, retirar del fuego y dejar descansar durante 5 minutos.
– Servir el arroz con pollo espolvoreado con perejil picado.
101 COMENTARIOS
