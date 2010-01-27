Argentina le ganó 3-2 Costa Rica en San Juan Compartir en Whatsapp

Argentina vs Costa RicaLa Selección argentina le ganó a Costa Rica por 3 a 2, en el encuentro amistoso que disputó esta noche en san Juan.

El mediocampista José Sosa puso en ventaja a Argentina, sobre los 11 minutos, luego empató Michael Barrantes, a los 20, y Guillermo Burdisso anotó el segundo del conjunto albiceleste, a los 37.

En el segundo tiempo empató Madrigal a los 31 para Costa Rica y Franco Jara llegó al gol a los 34 para darle la victoria al equipo de Maradona.

En tanto, cuando apenas se jugaban 2 minutos, Carlos Matheu salió lesionado y fue reemplazado por Matías Caruzzo. (NA)

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

47 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *