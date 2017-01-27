Sucedió en la Basílica San Francisco, de Capital.
Un hombre de 49 años, intentó suicidarse en el interior de la basílica San Francisco, donde fue hallado con un disparo en el rostro, según confirmaron fuentes judiciales.
La víctima domiciliada en Godoy Cruz, fue encontrado por personal de la iglesia, ubicada en España y Necochea de Mendoza Capital, junto a una pistola calibre 32 y una carta para su familia donde explicaba los motivos para quitarse la vida.
Trasladado al Hospital Central, el hombre permanece internado en terapia intensiva en estado reservado.
