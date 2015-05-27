Discapacidad: Se inauguró en San Rafael, el Banco de Ayudas Técnicas Compartir en Whatsapp

De esta forma, se transforma en uno de los dos departamentos de la provincia en contar con este servicio que beneficiará a personas sin cobertura de obra social.

El Banco, contará con elementos otorgables a préstamo por 6 meses, beneficio que es renovable en caso que la persona lo necesite.
El Banco, contará con elementos otorgables a préstamo por 6 meses, beneficio que es renovable en caso que la persona lo necesite.

Concretando un fuerte trabajo que se viene realizando desde la Coordinación Integral de Personas con Discapacidad de la municipalidad de San Rafael a cargo de la Lic Daniela Martín; este miércoles quedó inaugurado el Banco Descentralizado  de Ayudas Técnicas, cuyo objetivo será brindar asistencia a personas con discapacidad que no cuenten con cobertura social. Dicho banco contará con camas ortopédicas, bastón para ciegos, andadores, bastones canadienses, sillas de rueda para niños y adultos, muletas y colchones antiescara entre otros elementos, en un proyecto que se gestionó desde la Coordinación Integral de la Persona con Discapacidad dependiente de la Dirección de Familia, Comunidad y DDHH ante la Conadis; sumado a un importante aporte que determinó el intendente Emir Félix que asignó una partida extra para ampliar el instrumental del banco.

El Banco de Ayudas Técnicas, funcionará en calle Córdoba 156 de San Rafael.
El Banco de Ayudas Técnicas, funcionará en calle Córdoba 156 de San Rafael.

“Concretar este proyecto es un orgullo, porque tiene que ver con revalorizar derechos de las personas con discapacidad y permitirles una menor calidad de vida. Al esfuerzo y el compromiso del equipo de trabajo, se suma la decisión del intendente Emir Félix en impulsar y acompañar estas políticas, asignando una partida presupuestaria que permita ampliar el instrumental que ofrecerá el banco”, señaló Andrea Matacotta, directora de Familia, Comunidad y DDHH.

Por su parte, Adrián Cuello, Director de Discapacidad de Mendoza, puntualizó: “Este es un hecho muy importante porque marca un hito a nivel provincial, ya que San Rafael se ha adelantado incluso a la provincia en contar con este banco de instrumental, posibilitándole al municipio dar una ayuda inmediata a personas que necesiten alguno de estos elementos”.

Descubrimiento de la placa frente al edificio de la Coordinación.
Descubrimiento de la placa frente al edificio de la Coordinación.

A través del banco de préstamo los interesados podrán solicitar cualquiera de los dispositivos rellenando una hoja de solicitud y presentándola en la Coordinación ubicada en calle Córdoba 156 de San Rafael.

Este proyecto también tiene como objetivo fomentar el aprovechamiento y reciclaje de este tipo de recursos, razón por la cual, el banco de ayudas técnicas dispondrá de la sección de donaciones para aquellas personas que ya no necesitan de su uso, puedan acercarlas a la Coordinación para que se reparen de ser necesario y se asignen a personas que los requieran.

Numerosos referentes institucionales participaron del acto de inauguración.
Numerosos referentes institucionales participaron del acto de inauguración.

El acto contó con la presencia del Secretario Paulo Campi en representación del intendente Emir Félix; la Directora de Familia, Andrea Matacotta; la Coordinadora de Discapacidad del municipio, Lic Andrea Martín; el Director de Discapacidad de la Provincia, Lic Adrián Cuello; el Consejero Zona Sur del Consejo Provincial de la Persona con Discapacidad, Job Sombra;el titular del Área Sanitaria San Rafael, Dr Mauricio Villalón, la Directora Municipal de Salud, Dra Paola Calle, la Delegada de Conadis en San Rafael, Daniela Farina, integrantes del espacio La Red, referentes de instituciones locales y público en general que se dio cita en calle Córdoba 156, lugar en que funcionará el Banco Descentralizado  de Ayudas Técnicas.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

45 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *