Luego de que el conductor del Bailando descargara su enojo en el programa por el viaje de la modelo a Miami, la bella morocha se mostró desafiante.
Pampita se fue unos días a Miami, tal cual lo contó DiarioShow.com como primicia, y generó malestar en Marcelo Tinelli, quien aseguró que “nadie en 10 años se había tomado vacaciones en medio del programa”.
Este lunes, la modelo volvió al país y le contestó al conductor. “Tengo todo el año pautado y todos los meses voy a tener días libres. Esos días los uso para lo que yo quiera. Tal vez la proddución del ‘Bailando’ no estaba organizada, pero mi fecha estaba pedida hace mucho”, explicó al arribar a Ezeiza.
Luego, al ser consultada sobre si en Miami se encontró con Pico Mónaco, expresó: “Saben que no hablo de esas cosas”.
61 Comments
I simply want to tell you that I’m new to blogs and certainly enjoyed you’re web-site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You really have tremendous writings. Many thanks for sharing your web-site.
magnificent points altogether, you just gained a brand new reader.
What could you suggest about your post that you simply made a few
days ago? Any positive?
Thanks for any other informative site. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal manner?
I’ve a undertaking that I’m simply now operating on, and I’ve been on the
look out for such info.
Thanks very nice blog!
My family always say that I am killing my time here at web, but I know
I am getting know-how daily by reading such good posts.
I have read so many posts regarding the blogger lovers except this paragraph is truly a pleasant paragraph, keep it up.
Admiring the time and energy you put into your website and detailed information you provide.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the
same outdated rehashed information. Fantastic read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds
to my Google account.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It’s always exciting to read through articles from other writers and use something from their web sites.
You’re so awesome! I don’t believe I have read something like that
before. So nice to find someone with a few unique thoughts on this
subject. Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This
site is something that is required on the internet, someone with
some originality!
Hey there, You have done a great job. I will
definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
excellent points altogether, you just gained a new reader.
What may you suggest in regards to your publish that you made some days ago?
Any sure?
You have made some good points there. I checked on the web for more info about the issue and found most
people will go along with your views on this web site.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i
subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me
a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your
broadcast provided bright clear idea
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty
foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now
destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely
off topic but I had to share it with someone!
It’s an amazing piece of writing in favor of all the internet viewers; they will
take advantage from it I am sure.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing problems with your blog.
It appears like some of the written text within your
content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and
let me know if this is happening to them
too? This could be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this
happen previously. Thanks
Hello! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and
finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Tx!
Just wanted to say keep up the excellent job!
After checking out a handful of the blog posts on your site, I truly like your way of writing a blog.
I book-marked it to my bookmark website list
and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website as well and
let me know your opinion.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly
picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise
a few technical issues using this site, since I
experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could
get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your
hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading
instances times will very frequently affect
your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score
if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your
respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Hi colleagues, its fantastic article on the topic
of educationand fully explained, keep it up all the time.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter
stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly
the same nearly very often inside case you shield
this increase.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to be
aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people
think about worries that they plainly do not
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without
having side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
What’s up to all, because I am really keen of reading this web site’s post to
be updated on a regular basis. It carries good stuff.
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you’ve presented in your post.
They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very
brief for starters. May just you please extend them a bit from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Hello! I’ve been reading your weblog for some time now and finally
got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Texas!
Just wanted to say keep up the good job!
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks
of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to stop
hackers?
I am actually grateful to the holder of this site who has shared this enormous article at here.
Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me
to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
Thank you, very nice article.
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you
amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I were
a little bit familiar of this your broadcast
provided vibrant transparent idea
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice
from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to
start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks
What’s up, its fastidious paragraph regarding media
print, we all know media is a great source of facts.
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog
with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks
After checking out a number of the blog posts on your blog,
I honestly like your technique of blogging. I saved it to my bookmark website list and will be
checking back in the near future. Take a look at my website as well and let me know your opinion.
Hello to all, how is the whole thing, I think every
one is getting more from this site, and your views are nice in favor of new users.
Normally I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very
pressured me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, very nice post.
Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff previous to and you are simply too excellent.
I actually like what you have received right here, certainly like
what you are saying and the way in which wherein you are saying it.
You are making it enjoyable and you still care for to stay it smart.
I can not wait to learn far more from you. This is
actually a terrific site.
I was suggested this website by way of my cousin. I’m not positive whether this submit is
written through him as no one else realize such distinctive about my problem.
You are amazing! Thanks!
For hottest news you have to pay a visit the web and on web I found this
web page as a most excellent site for most up-to-date updates.
Hi there, I found your blog by way of Google whilst looking
for a related topic, your site came up, it seems great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply changed into alert to your weblog thru Google,
and located that it’s truly informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful in the event you proceed this
in future. Many people shall be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this
website is truly pleasant and the visitors
are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this site.
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum
it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
I believe what you said was very reasonable. However, think on this, what if you were
to create a killer title? I am not saying your information isn’t solid.,
however suppose you added a title that makes people want more?
I mean Pampita le respondió a Tinelli: “Mis días libres los uso
para…” – MinutoYA is kinda boring.
You should look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they
create article headlines to grab people interested. You might add a related video
or a related pic or two to get readers excited about everything’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it would make your website a little livelier.
I am actually pleased to glance at this webpage posts which contains lots of useful information, thanks for providing these statistics.
When I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new
comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the exact same comment.
Is there a means you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
This article provides clear idea designed for the new
viewers of blogging, that actually how to do blogging and site-building.
Hi there, yes this post is really good and I
have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging. thanks.
I always used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of internet thus from now I am using
net for posts, thanks to web.
Hi, of course this post is really nice and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
This is the right webpage for anyone who wishes to find out about this
topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue
with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been written about for
many years. Excellent stuff, just excellent!
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually something
that I believe I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complicated
and extremely wide for me. I’m having a look forward in your subsequent put up,
I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I don’t even know how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this submit
was once good. I do not recognize who you’re however certainly you are going to a famous blogger in the
event you are not already. Cheers!
Peculiar article, exactly what I needed.
Hi there, this weekend is good in favor of me, as this moment i am reading this impressive educational piece of writing here
at my house.
Excellent post. I am facing a few of these issues as well..
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you
say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a great website.
This paragraph is truly a good one it assists new web users, who are wishing for blogging.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too.
Such clever work and exposure! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site.
You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a
good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an e-mail if interested.
Many thanks!
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team
of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the
same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!