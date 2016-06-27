Pampita le respondió a Tinelli: “Mis días libres los uso para…” Compartir en Whatsapp

Luego de que el conductor del Bailando descargara su enojo en el programa por el viaje de la modelo a Miami, la bella morocha se mostró desafiante.

Pampita jurado-Pampita se fue unos días a Miami, tal cual lo contó DiarioShow.com como primicia, y generó malestar en Marcelo Tinelli, quien aseguró que “nadie en 10 años se había tomado vacaciones en medio del programa”.

Este lunes, la modelo volvió al país y le contestó al conductor. “Tengo todo el año pautado y todos los meses voy a tener días libres. Esos días los uso para lo que yo quiera. Tal vez la proddución del ‘Bailando’ no estaba organizada, pero mi fecha estaba pedida hace mucho”, explicó al arribar a Ezeiza.

Luego, al ser consultada sobre si en Miami se encontró con Pico Mónaco, expresó: “Saben que no hablo de esas cosas”.

