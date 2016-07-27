Apunta a preparar a los niños ante eventuales eventos de este tipo
Organizada por Defensa Civil y la DGE, durante este martes se llevaron a cabo en todas las escuelas de General Alvear, una serie de simulacros de sismo a fin de preparar a docentes y niños ante eventuales sismos, teniendo en cuenta que la provincia se encuentra sobre el cinturón activo más activo del planeta.
“Hemos observado algunas falencias en el accionar de los niños, por lo que se debe trabajar para que estén preparados y sepan cómo actuar ante un fenómeno de esta naturaleza”, señaló Adolfo Valverde, director de Defensa Civil.
El funcionario agregó que desde la repartición, se ofrece asesoramiento y acompañamiento a las escuelas del medio.
