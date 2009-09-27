Los copos de nieve comenzaron a caer a las cuatro de la tarde en Malargue. En Las Leñas el cielo permaneció nublado, pero no precipitó.
Un fuerte temporal de nieve, afectó ayer Malargüe.La inestabilidad del tiempo este fin de semana estaba anunciado por los meteorólogos,tal cual lo hiciera conocer el Ing Raul besa por nuestra radio, LV4, la fuerte nevada que afecta a Malargüe desde ayer a la tarde.
Unos 15 centímetros de nieve precipitaron en menos de tres horas, con visibilidad muy escasa. Hasta las 15, el cielo se estaba algo nublado, pero en pocos minutos el panorama cambio totalmente y cerca de las 16 empezó a nevar copiosamente.
La actividad comercial fue nula ya que la nieve y el frío obligó a los malargüinos a permanecer en sus hogares y tambien se celebrada el día del empleado de comercio.
Las condiciones continuarán hasta mañana inclusive y no se reportaron inconvenientes en los servicios y Gendarmería Nacional recomendaba viajar con mucho cuidado y evitar la noche por la escasa visibilidad.
La nieve trajo las complicaciones en la zona ya que está a punto de iniciarse la etapa de parición, y las nevadas y bajas temperaturas son la principal causa de pérdidas de ganado.
460 COMENTARIOS
hola quiero saludar a la LV4 soy de chile yo vivia en san rafael me gustaria mucho estar ahj en la nieve todos los dias los escucho buno los quiero muco sald ett silvia farias d sntiago de chile
Y NEVO NOMAS EN SAN RAFAEL
