Ante una gran expectativa de profesores y alumnos, en el Polideportivo Malal-Hue, quedó inaugurada una nueva edición de la Feria Provincial de Ciencias.
Por primera vez en nuestro departamento se realiza este encuentro donde alumnos y docentes de todos los departamentos de la provincia exponen sus inquietudes y conocimientos sobre ciencias y tecnología. La Feria tiene la particularidad de contar con 150 trabajos en todos sus niveles lo que implica la participación de 300 alumnos; 150 Profesores Asesores; 120 evaluadores preparados especialmente para esta ocasión y un grupo de unas 50 personas que componen el equipo de organización y logística de la feria; o sea unas 620 personas componen el grupo de personas que participan de la feria.
El encargado de darles la bienvenida a todos fue: el Profesor Rubén Bonzo Coordinador Provincial de actividades Científicas, Tecnológicas y Juveniles; quién con la fábula del Cóndor y los pollos, instó a los docentes a que le dieran las herramientas que le permitieran volar a los chicos, incentivando las cualidades que le son propias a cada uno.
Estuvieron presentes autoridades Municipales, entre ellas el Intendente Municipal Contador Juan Antonio Agulles y gran parte de su gabinete; además autoridades de la DGE.
Los alumnos participantes de la feria además de las actividades propias del encuentro podrán además conocer el Proyecto Pierre Auger; el Planetario fijo digital y todos los atractivos que puede ofrecer la ciudad a los visitantes. Con lo que se llevarán una imagen diferente de Malargüe. Todo gracias al esfuerzo del equipo de la Dirección de Educación Municipal; que ha organizado una de las ferias de ciencias más completas que se hayan visto en la Provincia de Mendoza.-
