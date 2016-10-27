“Bienvenida Isabella llegó a nuestros brazos a las 22.04 en el día de nuestro aniversario”, publicó Mauro Icardi en su cuenta de Twitter para anunciar la llegada de la niña a este mundo. La segunda de la relación entre Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi.
Wanda Nara es también madre de Francesca, fruto de su matrimonio con Mauro Icardi y de Valentino, Benedicto y Constantino, por su relación con Maxi López.
Zaira Nara, la hermana de Wanda, fue la primera que se expresó ante la grata noticia: “Que felicidadddddd los amo!! Hola o bebita te amooo!
En tanto, mientras participaba de una entrevista en Infama, Ivana Icardi se vio sorprendida por la noticia. “Acabo de hablar. Y por lo que vi, es un calco de Mauro. Ahora estaba hablando con mi mamá, le estaba diciendo y justo se puso a hablar con mi hermano. Ya cuando salga de acá, me pongo a full con el whatsapp”, afirmó Ivana.
Bienvenida Isabella ? llegó a nuestros brazos a las 22.04 en el dia de nuestro Aniversario ? 27.10.2016 ? @wandaicardi pic.twitter.com/snSeY44h7H
— MauroIcardi (@MauroIcardi) 27 de octubre de 2016
